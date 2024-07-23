Eng
Latvian FM Braže calls for immediate lifting of restrictions for Ukraine on strikes inside Russia’s territory

The minister also emphasized the importantance of further aid for the war-torn country.
byOlena Mukhina
23/07/2024
2 minute read
isw ukraine's ability hit russian military targets us weapons still heavily restricted atacms missile launch illustrative lockheed martin
ATACMS missile launch. Illustrative photo: Lockheed Martin
Restrictions on the use of weapons supplied by Western countries to Ukraine to hit military targets inside Russian territory are not justified and should be lifted immediately, stated Latvia’s Foreign Minister Baiba Braže in Brussels, according to Ukrinform.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to demonstrate “leadership” by supporting Ukraine’s request for long-range weapons capable of striking targets in Russia, including air bases, logistics routes, and military facilities.

“What can be done immediately is to lift the restrictions and allow Ukraine to strike those places from where Russian military planes take off and those regions from which Russia attacks Ukraine.

Ukrainians are exemplary in adhering to limits and not provoking the situation. However, restricting Ukraine in its self-defense is wrong,” said Braže.

The minister noted that continuing to assist Ukraine and restraining Russia’s capabilities to wage an aggressive war, including through the use of sanctions, concerns not only Ukraine. It is also important for the security interests of European countries and their allies, including the UK, the US, Canada, and other countries around the world, particularly in the Persian Gulf region, Braže claimed.

Responding to journalists’ questions about ways to overcome Hungary’s veto on using European Peace Facility resources to aid Ukraine, she said that the ban must be lifted as it involves not only funds for Ukraine but also compensation for member countries for the assistance they have already provided.

“I cannot comment on the position of individual countries. But, clearly, the time has come to move forward within the framework of the European Peace Facility.

We expect a substantial amount of money to be returned to us for what we have already invested in military supplies to Ukraine and other support directions,” emphasized Latvia’s Foreign Minister.

