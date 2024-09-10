EU supports Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula, insisting on Ukraine’s sovereignty in any peace deal

Eng
As reports circulate about a new German peace proposal for Ukraine, the EU remains firm in its position that any peace settlement must be based on respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and international law.
byOlena Mukhina
10/09/2024
2 minute read
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
All efforts to achieve a just peace in Ukraine must be based on the principles of respect for the UN Charter, international law, Ukraine’s sovereignty, and territorial integrity, said EU Spokesperson Peter Stano in Brussels, responding to journalists’ questions regarding Germany’s new peace plan for resolving the war in Ukraine, according to UkrInform.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that “the moment has come to think about how to achieve peace as quickly as possible” and called on all parties to intensify efforts to reach a peaceful solution to end the war in Ukraine.

“We cannot comment on the proposals from one member state. But the main task is clear, and it is reflected in numerous conclusions of the European Council — that there must be peace in Ukraine, and we will do everything to achieve it,” Stano noted.

He recalled European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s speech during the security forum in Prague two weeks ago, in which she outlined the conditions for any peace plans to end the war in Ukraine.

“At this stage, President Zelenskyy’s plan is the most reliable for us. We are working with Ukraine and with our international partners to make its implementation possible. Any reliable peace plan must be based on three provisions: respect for the UN Charter, international law, and Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence,” he emphasized.

Yesterday, German government Spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit noted that Russia will likely participate in the following “peace summit” following the first peace meeting in Switzerland.

He emphasized that future peace in Ukraine must be just, cannot be achieved through dictation or freezing the conflict, and will only be possible when Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine.

