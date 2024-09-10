Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian Canadian Congress calls for investigation into budget funding of “Russians at War” film

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) has expressed deep concern over the screening of the film “Russians at War” at the Toronto International Film Festival and is calling for an investigation into its funding from the Canadian budget.
byBohdan Ben
10/09/2024
2 minute read
Screenshot from the film Russians at War.
Ukrainian Canadian Congress calls for investigation into budget funding of “Russians at War” film

In a letter addressed to Jeffrey Remedios, Chair of the Board of the Toronto International Film Festival, the UCC, representing the interests of 1.4 million Ukrainian Canadians, voiced its opposition to the screening of the film directed by Anastasia Trofimova, a former RT employee.

The UCC claims that the film, which received $340,000 in funding from Canadian taxpayers, equates the aggressor and the victim, portraying Russia’s war against Ukraine as a “nefarious game.” The organization argues that this perspective represents a moral equivalency of the most disgraceful kind and serves to infantilize the criminal actions of Russian forces in Ukraine.

Of particular concern to the UCC is how the film was made. They state that it’s improbable that Trofimova could have traveled to Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory without the knowledge, support, and permission of the Russian state. This raises questions about the legality of the director’s actions and the nature of the access granted for filming.

The Congress is calling for two main actions: the cancellation of the film’s screening at the Toronto International Film Festival, scheduled for September 10th, and an investigation into how and why Canadian taxpayer money was used to fund what they consider Russian propaganda.

The UCC’s stance is echoed by Ukraine’s Consulate General in Toronto, which has also requested the festival organizers to cancel the screening. Additionally, a group of Ukrainian parliament members has appealed to their Canadian counterparts to prevent the showing of the film.

The UCC emphasizes that the funding and support of this film by the Canadian and Ontario governments have handed Russia a propaganda victory, and they are calling for accountability in the use of public funds for what they see as support for Russian propaganda.

As was previously reported, Ukrainian MPs urged Canada to block the screening of “Russians at war” film at Toronto festival, stating that the “documentary” whitewashes the Russian army that attacked Ukraine and promotes Russia’s soft power narratives about a “deeper understanding of war.”

Ukrainian MPs urge Canada to block screening of Russian propaganda film at Toronto festival

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts