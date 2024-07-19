Eng
Stoltenberg: Long-term support for Ukraine may shorten Russian war

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg argues that demonstrating long-term readiness to support Ukraine could paradoxically lead to a quicker end to the Russian war in Ukraine.
byMaria Tril
19/07/2024
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference ahead of the NATO 2024 Summit in Washington. Credit: Flickr/NATO.
Stoltenberg: Long-term support for Ukraine may shorten Russian war

Outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has warned that Europe must be prepared for a prolonged Russian war in Ukraine, potentially lasting up to a decade, the BBC reports.

In an interview with the British broadcaster, Stoltenberg emphasized that the duration of the war hinges on the West’s commitment to supporting Ukraine.

“Yes,” Stoltenberg responded when asked if NATO allies should be prepared for the conflict to continue for more than ten years. However, he quickly added, “The paradox is that now President Putin believes that he can wait us out. So, therefore, the war continues.”

The outgoing NATO chief, who will end his 10-year tenure in October, stressed the importance of clear communication and sustained support for Ukraine.

“When we communicate very clearly that we are here for long haul, that we have strong enduring support for Ukraine, then we have the conditions for a solution where Ukraine prevails as a sovereign independent state,” Stoltenberg told the BBC.

The NATO chief called on European member countries to increase their assistance to Ukraine. He acknowledged concerns about the possibility of reduced US support if Donald Trump wins a second term as president in November’s election.

The NATO Secretary General also revealed plans for a new command unit in Germany, set to be operational in September, to coordinate support for Ukraine.

“This will provide more predictability and accountability and support and it will also demonstrate our enduring commitment to support Ukraine,” he explained.

Stoltenberg’s comments come amid reports of Germany planning to reduce its military aid to Ukraine by nearly half next year. Despite this, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner assured that Ukraine’s financing remains secure due to a G7 initiative to raise funds from frozen Russian assets.

Addressing concerns about potential US disengagement from NATO, Stoltenberg expressed confidence in continued American support, citing “strong bipartisan support for NATO in the United States, both in the Congress and also in the opinion polls.”

The Secretary General acknowledged Donald Trump’s former criticisms of European NATO members’ defense spending but pointed out that the situation has changed. According to NATO estimates, 23 out of 32 member countries will meet or exceed the 2% GDP defense spending target this year.

Stoltenberg, who will step down in October after a decade as NATO Secretary General, concluded by emphasizing the alliance’s “historical success in uniting despite differences.”

