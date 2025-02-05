“They are fighting for all of us”: Former UK MP joins Ukraine’s International Legion

A former UK Conservative MP who lost his seat in the 2024 election has joined Ukraine’s International Legion in a support role, working on diplomatic relations and weapons procurement in Kyiv.

Jack Lopresti, 55, who represented Filton and Bradley Stoke in South Gloucestershire from 2010 to 2024, has taken on responsibilities including foreign relations, weapons procurement, and coordination with veterans and charities to assist Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion.

Jack Lopresti in Ukraine. Photo taken on the front line near Zaporizhzhia 18 months ago when Jack was still an MP and visited to see British kit and equipment in action.

“It is a huge honor and an immense privilege for me to serve in the Ukrainian military and be able to help the gallant and amazing Ukrainian people in any way I can,” Lopresti posted on X. “They are not only fighting for their freedom and their right to exist as an independent and sovereign nation – they are also fighting for all of us, in Europe and the rest of the free world.”

“If Putin wins in Ukraine we all know he won’t stop there. Dictators have to be defeated or they never stop. The ramifications would also be enormous for the rest of the world particularly in places like Taiwan. With the authoritarian axis of dictatorships – China, Iran and North Korea – on the march and clearly working together Ukraine must be supported and given the tools to win for all our sakes,” Lopresti stated.

The former parliamentarian emphasized that his work involves traveling across Ukraine, including recent visits to Kharkiv and Poltava in the country’s east.

Lopresti brings military experience to his new role, having served in the Territorial Army as a gunner with 266 Commando Battery, Royal Artillery, and completing a deployment in Afghanistan’s Helmand province as a mobilized reservist with 29 Commando RA.

The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office maintains that British citizens fighting in Ukraine could face prosecution upon return to the UK, though no cases have been brought forward thus far. In October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed legislation allowing foreign volunteers in the International Legion to serve as officers, expanding their potential roles beyond private and sergeant positions.

Lopresti’s decision comes amid a significant history of British volunteer involvement in Ukraine’s defense efforts. Earlier this month, 18-year-old James Wilton from Huddersfield became the latest British casualty in the conflict, killed by a Russian drone during his first mission while delivering supplies to the front line.

Early January, Jake Waddington, a former British Army soldier, was killed during a reconnaissance mission in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast when a Russian drone dropped a grenade on his position.

British volunteers have contributed both in combat and support roles since Russia’s full-scale invasion began on 24 February 2022. Their efforts have included the delivery of critical military aid, with volunteer groups coordinating the donation of over 400 off-road vehicles to Ukrainian forces through 14 separate convoys as of August 2024.

The Ukrainian military has increasingly sought to incorporate international expertise, with the Azov Brigade announcing plans in January 2025 to specifically recruit English-speaking soldiers with military experience.

Ukraine’s International Legion, which includes foreign volunteers, has been a focal point for international fighters, including Britons. As of December 2024, volunteers from over 70 countries, including the UK, have enlisted to support Ukraine’s defense efforts.

President Zelenskyy’s September decree allowing foreign volunteers to serve as officers, rather than being limited to private and sergeant roles, has further expanded opportunities for international participation in Ukraine’s defense.