The UK volunteers have delivered their 14th convoy of over 38 vehicles for the Ukrainian army

British volunteers have once again demonstrated their support for Ukraine by donating a new batch of off-road vehicles to the Ukrainian military.

On 10 August 2024, the British volunteer group arrived in Lviv to deliver their 400th off-road vehicle as part of the initiative started by farmer Mark Laird. This time, they brought 38 vehicles that will be distributed to various Ukrainian brigades on the front lines.

Khrystyna Zamula, deputy head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, highlighted the importance of this support:

“Ukraine is going through difficult times. It is impossible to say when this war will end. But we can say for sure that the path to our victory also depends on the support of the civilized world. When Mark Laird started this initiative, it covered about 100 pickup trucks for our defenders. Today, there are already 400. This is all thanks to the care of the British, Americans, and all the volunteers who helped make it happen. All these vehicles will serve as reliable support for our soldiers at the front, as they save the lives of our fellow citizens. We are sincerely grateful for the active assistance over a long period of time!”

The vehicles will be distributed among various units, including the 24th Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo, the 5th Separate Tank Brigade, units of the National Guard of Ukraine, the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade, the “Georgian Legion,” and other combat units currently on the front lines.

Andriy Kovch, combat training officer of the 2nd Galician Brigade, emphasized the immediate utility of these donations:

“All the vehicles we receive as part of the Pickups for Peace initiative do not require any additional maintenance and are immediately ready to go to the front line. Among the SUVs delivered today are those needed for UAV pilots, evacuation of the wounded, and transportation of combat kits. Soon they will be sent to the hottest spots, including Pokrovske, where they will reinforce our soldiers.”

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, volunteers have delivered 400 vehicles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine through this initiative. In addition to transportation, the “Pickups for Peace” project has also provided generators and medical supplies. The total value of the aid amounts to 4 million pounds.

It’s worth noting that volunteers from the United States and the Netherlands have now joined the initiative, expanding its international support base. The charitable initiative “Pickups for Peace” was started by British farmer Mark Laird, who has been helping the Ukrainian Armed Forces since 2014. At the beginning of the full-scale war, dozens of farmers from the United Kingdom supported his efforts. They initially donated their own vehicles and later organized fundraisers to continue buying and personally delivering pickup trucks to Ukraine.

