Polish prosecutors charged two Ukrainian citizens with orchestrating the arson of the Marywilska Shopping Centre in Warsaw on 12 May 2024, allegedly acting on behalf of Russian intelligence services, according to documents from the National Prosecutor’s Office.

The decision comes after Prime Minister Donald Tusk directly accused Russian special services of orchestrating the destructive incident that occurred on 12 May 2024.

In May 2024, a massive fire destroyed the Marywilska 44 shopping center in Warsaw, Poland. After a year-long investigation, Polish authorities announced on 12 May 2025, that the blaze was a deliberate act of sabotage orchestrated by Russian intelligence services, leading to the closure of the Russian consulate in Krakow and the detention of several suspects involved in the attack

Investigators revealed that the fire was a deliberately planned act of sabotage targeting a major commercial facility in the European Union. The criminal group responsible is also linked to another significant incident: the IKEA store fire in Vilnius on 9 May 2024.

The prosecution alleges that Daniil B., a young Ukrainian national born in 2006, received specific instructions from Oleksander V., who was located in Russia. On 11 May 2024, Daniil B. was ordered to travel near the Marywilska 44 Shopping Centre and record the fire and emergency response.

“The order specified an exact time during the night of 12 May 2024, when the fire would break out,” prosecutors said. Oleksander V. reportedly instructed Daniil B. to send the recorded video as proof of task completion and for potential publication on Russian propaganda portals.

The fire resulted in massive destruction. The shopping centre housed 1,400 shops and service points, spread across 6 hectares. The investigation involved 55 prosecutors and 100 police officers who spent 121 days examining the site.

Polish authorities have charged Daniil B. with two primary offenses: participating in an organized criminal group aimed at committing acts of sabotage and terrorist activities, and conducting these actions on behalf of Russian intelligence against the Republic of Poland.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed the Russian connection, saying that Polish authorities “precisely know” the fire was a coordinated arson attack. He noted that some perpetrators have been detained, while others remain wanted.

The potential punishment is severe. For the specific charges under Article 130 § 7 of the Polish Criminal Code, the defendants could face imprisonment of no less than 10 years or even life imprisonment.

