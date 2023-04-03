Ukrainian fund raised $9 million to provide long-range mortars to 31 brigades of Ukraine’s territorial defense

The Ukrainian Come Back Alive fund raised $9 mn for a comprehensive project providing long-range mortars to all 31 brigades of Ukraine’s territorial defense. Each of the 31 brigades will receive a complex aid which contains:

  • 6 120-mm mortars
  • 3 Off-road vehicles
  • 14 Motorola radios
  • 9 Night vision devices
  • 3 DJI Mavic 3 quadcopters + additional batteries
  • 3 Starlink
  • 8 Tablets with “Armor” software for artillery + memory cards
  • 3 UPS (1 kV)
  • 3 Inverter generators (1.6 kV)
  • 3 Binoculars

After donations from thousands of Ukrainians & companies, the Ukrainian OKKO gas stations chain completed the campaign by donating $1,5 million.

The campaign lasted three months, among dozens of other projects of the foundation.

