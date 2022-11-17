Lithuanians bought a marine drone for Ukraine while in total people donated money for 25 drones worldwide

Lithuanians bought a marine drone for Ukraine and with 12 000 votes named it “PEACE Дец.” Transliterated to Russian it would loosely mean “F * * * * * up,” or “terrible end, Lithuanian journalist and author Andrius Tapinas wrote.

It is official. Lithuanians bought marine drone for Ukraine for $250 000 and with amazing 12 000 votes in just several hours named it "PEACE Дец" Our best wishes for peace go for russian Black Sea fleet Funding for another drone from Lithuania is underway. pic.twitter.com/kyYfNwpI9F — Andrius Tapinas (@AndriusTapinas) November 17, 2022

So far, UAH 250 million has been already raised for 25 naval drones after Zelenskyy announced the first-ever fundraising campaign for a naval drone fleet on the U24 platform.

So far, we have raised funds for more than 25 naval drones!

And we are happy to announce that @ServiceSsu will fund the drones, too. As you all know, the SSU and the Ukrainian Navy are big fans of sea adventures 😉

Help them prepare for the next one: https://t.co/xCwzv3Zbi3 pic.twitter.com/sCvcYwUacL — U24 (@U24_gov_ua) November 16, 2022