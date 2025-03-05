Support us on Patreon
Russian missiles and drones struck multiple Ukrainian oblasts, causing significant damage to civilian infrastructure.
Russian attack on Odesa kills 73-year-old man, damages 20 private houses in oblast

A Russian missile and drone attack on Odesa and surrounding areas resulted in civilian casualties and significant infrastructure damage on the night of 4 March 2025.

According to local authorities, a 73-year-old man was killed during the attack. Another local resident sustained moderate injuries. At least 20 private houses in Odesa’s suburbs suffered damage or destruction.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said that the attack caused the lost of electricity, water, and heating in the city. Debris from intercepted drones caused fires and damaged residential properties.

In the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, a ballistic missile struck an empty sanatorium, almost completely destroying the building.

Multiple Ukrainian oblasts experienced the Russian attacks over the night. Kherson Oblast Governor reported a 55-year-old man killed in the Korabelnyi district. Kharkiv Oblast saw drone interceptions with window and vehicle damage. Kyiv Oblast experienced a drone-induced fire at an enterprise, damaging a multi-story building.

Russia attacks Ukrainian oblasts daily with various types of weapons, targeting civilian infrastructure, killing civilians and destroying hospitals, schools, kindergartens, energy and water supply facilities. Russia’s government denies this. The Ukrainian authorities and international organisations qualify these strikes as war crimes and emphasise that they are of a targeted nature.

At night, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 181 attack drones. Air defences destroyed 115 drones, while 55 imitator drones failed to reach their targets, the Air Force said.

