Ukraine Intelligence: Russia plans to capture entire Donbas in 2025

Russia’s 2025 plans include capturing the entire Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts while maintaining control over previously occupied territories, Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies has reported that Russian forces have adapted their capabilities and may sustain offensive operations for at least another year. Russia has lost 172,000 troops killed since the start of its all-out war against Ukraine in 2022. Additionally, 611,000 soldiers have been wounded, with 376,000 sustaining severe injuries leading to permanent disability and discharge from military service. The remaining 235,000 have recovered and returned to combat.

He stated that while Russia continuously adjusts its war plans, its strategic goal remains unchanged—total occupation or complete control over Ukraine.

“Their initial plan for a swift takeover failed, so now they aim to control Ukraine to secure a powerful ally,” Skibitskyi said.

In their documents, the Russian leadership has already defined that Ukraine’s leadership and the country itself should be neutral or pro-Russian.

For 2025, Russia’s primary objective is to fully seize Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, fulfill the goals of its so-called “special military operation,” and maintain control over occupied areas.

However, Skibitskyi noted that the Kremlin’s broader ambitions have remained the same since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1992.

“Controlling Ukraine and exerting direct influence over it has been one of Russia’s core strategic aims for decades,” he stated.

He also explained why Russia seeks full control over Ukraine.

“Ukraine possesses a strong defense industry, significant industrial capacity, and a sizable Slavic population with a similar language and shared historical heritage,” he said.

Additionally, Skibitskyi noted that Ukraine’s vast territory would enable Russia to establish a “buffer zone” along its borders with NATO countries.

Earlier, he said that Russia plans to launch up to 500 drones simultaneously against Ukraine. As of today, Moscow has significantly increased its production of unmanned aerial vehicles, allowing it to deploy between 150 and 200 drones in a single attack.

