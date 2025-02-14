On 14 February, speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Ukrainian President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine’s Defense Forces are feeling more confident near Pokrovsk sector in Donetsk Oblast than before, according to UNIAN.

Russian forces approached Pokrovsk in August 2024 but, after six months, have yet to capture it. Currently, the Russians are attempting to bypass the city from the south and, eventually, encircle it. Ukrainian forces continue holding the invaders to not let seize the entire region and reach borders of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. On 11 February, Zelenskyy suggested that Ukraine could potentially exchange territory it currently controls in Russia’s Kursk Oblast for part of Russian-occupied Ukrainian lands and potentially, Donetsk Oblast.

Zelenskyy explained that he discussed the situation on the front lines with “our American colleagues” and during the recent conversation with US President Donald Trump.

“I think it’s important to hear that in recent days, the situation in the Pokrovsk sector has improved. Without going into details, I would say that we feel more confident there than we were before,” he stressed.

Earlier, Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine’s Defense Forces have achieved “good results on the front line.”

“There is a good result on the front—I won’t specify the locations, as it wouldn’t be right to politicize it. But I want to thank our guys from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment—your strength truly matters. Well done!” he claimed.

Earlier, Euromaidan Press reported that Ukrainian forces launched a series of successful counterattacks near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, recapturing several settlements, as Russian offensive operations show signs of decreasing intensity.

