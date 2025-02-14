Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Zelenskyy reports “more confident” Ukrainian position near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast

President Zelenskyy announces improved Ukrainian positions near Pokrovsk following discussions with US officials, marking shift in six-month battle for strategic Donetsk city.
byOlena Mukhina
14/02/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers during a training. Source: The 82nd Separate Airborne Assault Bukovina Brigade
Zelenskyy reports “more confident” Ukrainian position near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast

On 14 February, speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Ukrainian President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine’s Defense Forces are feeling more confident near Pokrovsk sector in Donetsk Oblast than before, according to UNIAN.

Russian forces approached Pokrovsk in August 2024 but, after six months, have yet to capture it. Currently, the Russians are attempting to bypass the city from the south and, eventually, encircle it. Ukrainian forces continue holding the invaders to not let seize the entire region and reach borders of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. On 11 February, Zelenskyy suggested that Ukraine could potentially exchange territory it currently controls in Russia’s Kursk Oblast for part of Russian-occupied Ukrainian lands and potentially, Donetsk Oblast.

Zelenskyy explained that he discussed the situation on the front lines with “our American colleagues” and during the recent conversation with US President Donald Trump.

“I think it’s important to hear that in recent days, the situation in the Pokrovsk sector has improved. Without going into details, I would say that we feel more confident there than we were before,” he stressed.

Earlier, Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine’s Defense Forces have achieved “good results on the front line.”

“There is a good result on the front—I won’t specify the locations, as it wouldn’t be right to politicize it. But I want to thank our guys from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment—your strength truly matters. Well done!” he claimed.

Earlier, Euromaidan Press reported that Ukrainian forces launched a series of successful counterattacks near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, recapturing several settlements, as Russian offensive operations show signs of decreasing intensity.

Ukraine launches counterattacks near Donetsk’s Pokrovsk amid reduced Russian assaults

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts