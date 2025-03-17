Support us on Patreon
Russia lost 300 tanks since January, forcing Moscow to use armor as troop transport

Ukrainian military officials reveal Russia’s loss of nearly 300 tanks in early 2025 has forced tactical adaptations in Donetsk, with armor now primarily used for infantry transport rather than breakthrough operations.
byOlena Mukhina
17/03/2025
3 minute read
Russian tanks, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
Russian tanks, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
On 17 March, Victor Trehubov, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group, said that the Russian army lost more tanks in the first two months of 2024 than the German Bundeswehr has in its entire arsenal—nearly 300, according to Ukrinform.

As of 17 March 2025, the situation on Ukraine’s front lines remains intense, with clashes reported across multiple sectors. Russian forces have made marginal advances in northern Sumy Oblast, while Ukrainian forces have successfully repelled several mechanized assaults near Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. In the Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk Oblast, over 20 combat clashes occurred in the past day.

“It’s important to understand that Russia’s reserves are not infinite, and its logistics are not unlimited. As a result, it is increasingly resorting to unconventional tactics.

Tanks are being used as infantry fighting vehicles to transport troops due to a lack of infantry fighting vehicles, or tanks are not being deployed where they should be because there is no equipment available,” said Trehubov.

He pointed out that these signs of strain are most evident on the Pokrovsk front.

However, Trehubov also noted that there are still instances of tank columns breaking through, although these are exceptions. The occupiers are primarily using tank columns for infantry landings, with troops riding on the armor, rather than for traditional breakthrough or fire support operations, he added.

Earlier,  Der Spiegel reported that Ukraine apparently succeeded in disrupting glide bombs used by Russian forces after months of attempts.

Russian glide bombs have caused numerous Ukrainian military and civilian casualties and played a decisive role in territorial gains by Kremlin forces, especially in 2024. However, their effectiveness appears to have diminished recently.

Related:

