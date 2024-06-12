British Intelligence: Russia likely achieved limited break-in of Chasiv Yar’s suburb in Donetsk Oblast

A latest UK intelligence report said Russian Ground Forces have likely achieved a limited break-in of an eastern suburb of Chasiv Yar.

The update said Chasiv Yar is likely of value to Russia due to its strategic position on a plateau and its historic use as a logistics hub for the Ukrainian forces. The fighting in the area has continued for months, with Russians utilizing frontal assaults as their primary tactics.

Currently, heavy fighting is ongoing in the urban areas, with the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelling Russian advances. Occupiers have also likely taken control of Ivanivske, a village southeast of Chasiv Yar.

“The Russian military likely remains on the east side of a canal that runs through the city, which presents an obstacle to their advance,” wrote the report.

The invaders are likely employing a dismounted infantry approach to clearing the suburbs, which results in a high casualty rate among Russian troops. The Ukrainian forces have reported an artillery-centric assault on the city with thermobaric munitions in use.

Earlier, Oleg Kalashnikov, the chief of the press service of the 26th Artillery Brigade, said that Russian occupiers were attempting to enter Chasiv Yar and establish a foothold there, UNIAN reported.

In particular, the Russians have intensified their advances towards Chasiv Yar and have employed armored vehicles and tanks, followed by infantry under their cover. The enemy is seeking to further encircle the city, added Kalashnikov.

Read more: