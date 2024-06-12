Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

British Intelligence: Russia likely achieved limited break-in of Chasiv Yar’s suburb in Donetsk Oblast

Heavy fighting continues in the urban areas, with Ukrainian Armed Forces repelling Russian advances.
byOlena Mukhina
12/06/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers tank t-72 t-64
Ukrainian soldiers inside a tank. Credit: The 24th Mechanized Brigade
British Intelligence: Russia likely achieved limited break-in of Chasiv Yar’s suburb in Donetsk Oblast

A latest UK intelligence report said Russian Ground Forces have likely achieved a limited break-in of an eastern suburb of Chasiv Yar.

The update said Chasiv Yar is likely of value to Russia due to its strategic position on a plateau and its historic use as a logistics hub for the Ukrainian forces. The fighting in the area has continued for months, with Russians utilizing frontal assaults as their primary tactics.

Currently, heavy fighting is ongoing in the urban areas, with the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelling Russian advances. Occupiers have also likely taken control of Ivanivske, a village southeast of Chasiv Yar.

“The Russian military likely remains on the east side of a canal that runs through the city, which presents an obstacle to their advance,” wrote the report.

The invaders are likely employing a dismounted infantry approach to clearing the suburbs, which results in a high casualty rate among Russian troops. The Ukrainian forces have reported an artillery-centric assault on the city with thermobaric munitions in use.

Earlier, Oleg Kalashnikov, the chief of the press service of the 26th Artillery Brigade, said that Russian occupiers were attempting to enter Chasiv Yar and establish a foothold there, UNIAN reported.

In particular, the Russians have intensified their advances towards Chasiv Yar and have employed armored vehicles and tanks, followed by infantry under their cover. The enemy is seeking to further encircle the city, added Kalashnikov.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!