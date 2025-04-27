Support us on Patreon
“Deceiving world”: Zelenskyy unveils Russia’s hidden war strategy behind claims on readiness for peace

While Russian officials speak of ceasefire readiness, Ukrainian defenders face intensified assaults that contradict Moscow’s diplomatic messaging.
byOlena Mukhina
27/04/2025
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking to journalists on 9 March 2025. Screenshot: Youtube/Suspilne
“Deceiving world”: Zelenskyy unveils Russia’s hidden war strategy behind claims on readiness for peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Russian forces have resumed their assault activity since Easter. Meanwhile, Moscow is trying to deceive the world and prolong the war with its statements on readiness to reach a peace deal, UNIAN reports. 

His statement comes amid the US and European efforts to stop the war in Ukraine. Since the meeting with Zelenskyy at the Vatican, US President Donald Trump has shifted to a noticeably more skeptical and critical tone regarding Russia’s war. After the event, Trump publicly questioned whether Russian ruler Vladimir Putin genuinely wants to stop the war, citing recent Russian missile strikes on civilian areas. 

Zelenskyy claims that the meetings in the Vatican and Rome on 26 April confirmed that Ukraine’s partners understand the situation.

“We are holding our positions firmly to ensure all opportunities for proper diplomacy. The Russians talk a lot about their alleged willingness to accept American proposals, but so far there are no signs of the Russian army preparing for a real ceasefire,” he says.

He also notes that the Russians are advancing at the cost of heavy losses.

“Every day of such fighting on the front lines clearly proves that Russia is indeed trying to deceive the world—to deceive America and others—and to continue dragging out this war,” Zelenskyy states.

He emphasizes that further pressure on Russia is essential on the path to just peace. 

“Without pressure, it will be impossible to force the Russians to take all the necessary steps to stop the war,” he stresses. 

Earlier, Russia declared its willingness to engage in peace negotiations with Ukraine following its announcement of liberating its Kursk Oblast from the Ukrainian Army. 

However, this claim remains contested. Multiple OSINT sources, including the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the DeepState map, and the Black Bird Group, report that Ukrainian forces still control parts of the region, with estimates suggesting approximately 40 square kilometers remain under Ukrainian authority.

