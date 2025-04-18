Support us on Patreon
The Telegraph: Ukrainian bakers use drones to deliver Easter treats to front line

The Khartiia Brigade used “Vampire” drones to deliver holiday treats to Ukrainian soldiers fighting on the frontlines near Kharkiv
byMaria Tril
18/04/2025
3 minute read
easter treats frontline ukraine
A Ukrainian soldier holds one of the Easter cakes to be delivered to the troops Credit: Reuters
Ukrainian soldiers fighting in the Kharkiv Oblast received a delivery as Easter cakes were dropped to their positions by drones typically used for combat operations, the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine Khartiia showed on 15 April.

Footage shows Vampire drones deploying the festive treats to soldiers of the Khartiia Brigade, who have faced mounting pressure from Russian forces in recent weeks.

“We believe in Khartiia that Easter should be everywhere, even on the front line,” said a brigade drone operator who uses the call-sign Cap.

The cakes, decorated with chocolate chips and raisins, were boxed and transported by armed soldiers in a Ukrainian tank before drone operators attached them to the same aerial vehicles normally used to drop explosives on Russian troops.

When receiving the deliveries, one Ukrainian soldier was recorded saying: “Thank you! Glory to Ukraine!”

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, experiences intensified Russian bombing. According to Ukrainian authorities, a Russian attack on on 17 April injured 17 people and damaged cars, houses and buildings.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently warned of Russian preparations for a fresh offensive against Kharkiv and Sumy in the northeast. “There are a lot of attempts there, daily. They [Russia] are bearing losses… There will be more attempts in the Kharkiv and Sumy directions,” Zelenskyy said last week.

Despite calls for peace, Zelenskyy said that Russia’s objectives remain unchanged. “We believe that they have not changed their plans – Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia directions. They do not forget about the east. This [provides] access to the borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. This was their plan from the very beginning of the war,” he added.

Read also:

