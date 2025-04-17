Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine strikes Russian missile base in Shuya for second consecutive day (video)

Ukrainian drones hit the permanent base of Russia’s 112th missile brigade, targeting the unit linked to the recent Sumy strike that killed 36 and wounded 129, including ten children.
byYuri Zoria
17/04/2025
3 minute read
ukraine strikes russian missile base shuya second consecutive day (video) explosion russia's 112th brigade permanent overnight 17 2025 dewatermarkai_1744885768662 ukrainian drones struck russia’s city ivanovo oblast russia following brigade’s involvement
Explosion at Russia’s 112th Missile Brigade permanent base in Shuya overnight on 17 April 2025. Screenshot: Telegram/Exilenova+
Ukraine strikes Russian missile base in Shuya for second consecutive day (video)

Overnight on 17 April, Ukrainian drones struck the base of Russia’s 112th Missile Brigade in the city of Shuya, Ivanovo Oblast, Russia, for the second consecutive day, following the brigade’s involvement in a deadly missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy. Shuya is located more than 700 km from Ukraine.

The attack came in response to a Russian ballistic missile strike on Sumy on 13 April that killed 36 people, including ten children, and wounded 129 others. The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence (HUR) identified the 112th and 448th brigades as responsible for launching two Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles at the city center. The missile units involved reportedly operated from locations in Kursk and Voronezh Oblasts.

On 17 April after 3 a.m., Russian social media users reported powerful explosions and what they described as a drone “raid,” according to Militarnyi.

Local residents said they heard at least three loud blasts and small arms fire. Eyewitness footage captured visible fire and attempts by Russian troops to shoot down drones.

Based on footage from a local resident, the Ukrainian Telegram channel Exilenova+ assessed that the drone strike damaged a hangar likely used to store Iskander missiles or other military equipment.

Prior to the explosions, local authorities had issued warnings of an imminent drone threat.

Russia’s Defense Ministry did not mention any drone shoot-downs in the regions in its morning reports,

Previous strikes on Shuya and Kursk missileers

On the morning of 16 April, Ukraine had already conducted a drone strike against the same military facility, targeting at least three buildings at military unit No. 03333, including its headquarters, barracks, and training center. Visual evidence from the scene supports reports of damage from the Liutyi drone strikes and fire on the site.

On 15 April, Ukrainian forces also struck the permanent base of the 448th missile brigade in Kursk Oblast, which, alongside the 112th, was identified as having launched the 13 April strike on Sumy.

Ukraine hits Russia’s 448th brigade involved in deadly Sumy missile strike

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!