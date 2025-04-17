Ukraine strikes Russian missile base in Shuya for second consecutive day (video)

Overnight on 17 April, Ukrainian drones struck the base of Russia’s 112th Missile Brigade in the city of Shuya, Ivanovo Oblast, Russia, for the second consecutive day, following the brigade’s involvement in a deadly missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy. Shuya is located more than 700 km from Ukraine.
On 17 April after 3 a.m., Russian social media users reported powerful explosions and what they described as a drone “raid,” according to Militarnyi.
Local residents said they heard at least three loud blasts and small arms fire. Eyewitness footage captured visible fire and attempts by Russian troops to shoot down drones.
Based on footage from a local resident, the Ukrainian Telegram channel Exilenova+ assessed that the drone strike damaged a hangar likely used to store Iskander missiles or other military equipment.
Prior to the explosions, local authorities had issued warnings of an imminent drone threat.
Russia’s Defense Ministry did not mention any drone shoot-downs in the regions in its morning reports,
Previous strikes on Shuya and Kursk missileers
On the morning of 16 April, Ukraine had already conducted a drone strike against the same military facility, targeting at least three buildings at military unit No. 03333, including its headquarters, barracks, and training center. Visual evidence from the scene supports reports of damage from the Liutyi drone strikes and fire on the site.
On 15 April, Ukrainian forces also struck the permanent base of the 448th missile brigade in Kursk Oblast, which, alongside the 112th, was identified as having launched the 13 April strike on Sumy.
Ukraine hits Russia’s 448th brigade involved in deadly Sumy missile strike
