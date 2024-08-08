Ukrainian defenders from the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade carried out a successful counteroffensive in the city of New York in Donetsk, according to a video released by the brigade’s press service.

During street battles in the settlement, the military managed to reclaim Special School No. 38, located in the northern part of the city. Ukrainian troops also raised the Ukrainian flag over the building where the Russian tricolor was previously displayed.

According to Militarnyi, heavy battles continue in the city, with intense fighting on every street. Clearing large buildings from Russian occupiers could positively impact the establishment of a defensive line by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

To support Ukrainian fighters, both combat aviation and helicopters are engaged in attacks on Russian positions.

Although the Russian troops have personnel superiority, they significantly lack FPV drones, which play a crucial role in destroying armored vehicles. With FPV drones, Ukrainian warriors are also targeting and destroying enemy air defense systems.

