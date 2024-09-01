Eng
Esp

UK intel: Russian forces advance toward Donetsk’s Pokrovsk, approach within ten kilometers

Russian forces have accelerated their advance towards Pokrovsk, now within ten kilometers of the city, per UK intelligence. If taken, Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub, could lengthen Ukrainian supply lines and hinder resupply efforts.
byYuri Zoria
01/09/2024
map isw pokrovsk-isw
Map: ISW.
Russian forces have advanced to within ten kilometers of Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub in eastern Ukraine, potentially slowing as they approach the city’s built-up areas, according to the latest update from British Defense Intelligence on 1 September.

The capture of Pokrovsk could disrupt Ukrainian supply lines and complicate resupply efforts, the report notes.

Situation remains “difficult” in Pokrovsk sector, top Ukrainian general says

The UK Defense Ministry wrote:

  • Russian Ground Forces (RGF) have accelerated their advance towards the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk over the last seven days. RGF are highly likely within ten kilometres from the edge of the city. The rate of advance is likely to slow as Russian ground forces enter Pokrovsk’s built-up areas.
  • Pokrovsk serves as a key logistics hub for the Donetsk Oblast and, if taken, is likely to lengthen and divert existing Ukrainian supply lines. This will likely make it more difficult for Ukrainian Armed Forces to resupply and manoeuvre resources quickly to several key strongholds between Chasiv Yar and Vulhedar.
  • The operational tempo of military activity has remained low on all other frontlines in eastern and southern Ukraine with no major significant changes in territorial control.

