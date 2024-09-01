Eng
Situation remains “difficult” in Pokrovsk sector, top Ukrainian general says

The situation on Donetsk Oblast fronts remains intense, with the Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk Oblast facing the brunt of Russian attacks, according to recent statements from top Ukrainian officials.
by Yuri Zoria
01/09/2024
2 minute read
map isw pokrovsk-isw
Map: ISW.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported on 1 September that the situation in the direction of the “enemy’s main attack,” meaning Donetsk Oblast’s Pokrovsk sector, is difficult. However, he emphasized that the Russian forces are suffering significant losses despite having an advantage in the quantity of weapons and personnel. “All necessary decisions at all levels are made without delay,” Syrskyi stated on Facebook.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his evening address on 31 August, confirmed that the Pokrovsk direction is facing the highest number of assaults. He also noted that the situation is difficult in the Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and Kupiansk directions.

“Nearly two hundred battles are being fought daily along the entire front,” Zelenskyy said.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 199 combat clashes along the front on 31 August, with the Russian army carrying out 52 assaults in the Pokrovsk direction alone.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that on 31 August, Russian forces advanced southeast of Pokrovsk and continued offensive operations in the Pokrovsk direction. However, the ISW also noted that the Russian military command may have redeployed limited elements intended to reinforce Russia’s priority offensive operation in the Pokrovsk direction to defend against the Ukrainian incursion in Kursk Oblast.

