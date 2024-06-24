Eng
Ukrainian military denies report on loss of Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian military refutes claims of complete Russian control over Novooleksandrivka, Donetsk Oblast. The 110th Brigade confirms ongoing intense battles, with Russian forces occupying significant parts but not the entire village.
24/06/2024
ukrainian military denies reports loss novooleksandrivka donetsk oblast novooleksandivka deepstate's map 24 june 2024
Novooleksandivka on the DeepState’s map as of 24 June 2024.
On 23 June, the Ukrainian OSINT map project DeepState reported that Russian troops have taken control of Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk Oblast, near Ocheretyne, with Russian forces allegedly trying to secure the western outskirts of the village, with Ukrainian Defense Forces countering to prevent their advance.

Shortly later, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces mentioned in its evening bulletin that over two days, the Russians focused significant efforts on the Pokrovsk direction, launching 46 ground attacks to dislodge Ukrainian defenders, primarily from the Ocheretyne area. The General Staff said the fighting continued in Novooleksandrivka Village, with Ukrainian troops taking measures “to stabilize the situation and prevent Russians from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory.”

This morning, the Ukrainian Army’s 110th Brigade and General Staff refuted the DeepState’s report.

The DeepState [web] resource published information about the alleged complete occupation of Novooleksandrivka in the Pokrovsk sector by the enemy. […] This information about the full occupation of Novooleksandrivka by the enemy is not true,” the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade reported on Facebook.

According to Ukraine’s 110th Brigade, Russian forces occupy significant parts of Novooleksandrivka but do not control the entire settlement. Intense fighting continues as the brigade, supported by adjacent units, resists the enemy and keeps breached areas under fire control, maintaining the situation is under their control.

There are five Novooleksandrivkas in Donetsk Oblast. The one mentioned in the reports in question is located in the region’s Hrodivka district not far from Ocheretyne, which is one of the hottest sport of the front for months.

