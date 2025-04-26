Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1157: European officials warn Trump against appeasement of Russia

Exclusive

Moscow bombs, Trump blames Kyiv, Putin smiles. As Ukrainians dig through rubble from 215 Russian missiles, Washington negotiates how quickly to hand Putin his trophy.

“Poof!”: Looks like Ukraine erased 300,000+ tons of Russian ammo. Depot by depot, Ukraine is torching Russia’s war reserves. Defense analyst Yan Matveev calls it a campaign of systematic destruction.

Military

Pro-Ukrainian resistance agents disable communications for Russian military battalion and aviation plant in Russia’s Dagestan. The pro-Ukrainian partisan group reports growing support in the North Caucasus region as their latest operation paralyzed a key aviation equipment plant supplying Russia’s aerospace corporations.

Leading Russian electronic warfare designer killed in Bryansk car explosion. Yevgeny Rytikov, a key figure in Russia’s Krasukha EW systems program, was killed in a Bryansk blast while entering his car with a colleague.

Russian Defence Ministry General Moskalik dies in car explosion near Moscow. The Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the Russian General Staff died when his car exploded in a residential area of Balashikha, while US envoy Witkoff in Moscow for peace talks

Son of senior CIA official died fighting for Russian forces in Ukraine. A young American who called himself an anti-fascist and criticized the US “military-industrial complex” died fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

As of 25 APR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 946500 (+1170)

Tanks: 10703 (+9)

APV: 22315 (+3)

Artillery systems: 26895 (+72)

MLRS: 1372 (+3)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1144

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 335

UAV: 33779 (+119)

Cruise missiles : 3196 (+48)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 45906 (+151)

Intelligence and Technology

“Nothing like 2022”: Ukraine’s drone units embrace tech-driven warfare to slash losses and shatter Russian assaults. Lieutenant Colonel Veres explains how five elite drone units will establish a continuous kill zone where Russian forces cannot advance without suffering losses.

“We are actively using their fears”: Ukraine’s intelligence deputy chief reveals Kremlin’s three main anxieties. The Kremlin lives in constant fear of three scenarios that could trigger Russia’s collapse, according to Vadym Skibitskyi, who confirmed these vulnerabilities are being “actively used” in Ukraine’s defense strategy

UK intel: Russia times Kyiv missile attack after energy ceasefire to exploit replenished stockpiles. UK says Russia’s strike combined long-range bombers, fleet assets, and drones in a complex package designed to test Ukrainian defense saturation.

International

Ukraine warns vandalized Ukrainian Insurgent Army memorial in Poland serves Russian interests. Ukrainian diplomats connect the vandalism of a controversial UPA memorial site in Poland to broader efforts at disrupting Ukrainian-Polish cooperation that benefits Russian interests.

“Negotiating with war criminal Putin is futile”: European officials call on Trump to stop appeasing aggressor. Parliamentary leaders cite “mistakes of Munich in 1938” in their appeal against territorial concessions, while urging NATO membership for Ukraine and seizure of frozen Russian assets.

Former Ukraine volunteer Nate Vance meets with cousin VP JD Vance after publicly criticizing him. Nate Vance, who participated in battles for Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Pokrovsk while serving in Ukraine, says he remains skeptical about peace negotiations with Russia despite reconciling with his cousin, Vice President JD Vance.

CNN: Trump’s peace offer to Russia on Ukraine could be too generous, may still not satisfy Putin. Trump’s negotiation tactics with Russia reveal fundamental misunderstanding of Putin’s motives and geopolitical versus business negotiations.

MFA spokesperson: Ukraine will never recognize Russian territorial concessions. Ukraine will never accept limitations on its defense capabilities as part of any peace deal, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson also said during an 25 April briefing.

Trump: Crimea will remain with Russia, Zelenskyy understands this. President Trump claimed that “everyone understands” Crimea will remain Russian territory in an interview marking his first 100 days in office.

Speaking Russian does not mean belonging to Russia: Ukraine challenges Witkoff’s “four regions” claim. Ukraine’s government pushed back against American diplomat’s suggestion that Russian language prevalence in eastern Russian-occupied oblasts could legitimize Moscow’s territorial claims.

Von der Leyen plans to talk to Trump during Pope Francis’ funeral. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plans to meet with US President Donald Trump at Pope Francis’ funeral have been disrupted following his return to Ukraine after a massive Russian strike.

Trump demands Ukraine sign his minerals deal immediately. In his Truth Social post, he wrote that “hopefully” it will be signed “IMMEDIATELY” and linked progress to peace prospects.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russia destroys decade-old Ukrainian Hospitallers medical battalion base in Pavlohrad in Shahed strike. Russian drone strike destroys the Hospitallers medical battalion’s base in Pavlohrad, killing three civilians and injuring 14 others while devastating a crucial Ukrainian medical evacuation hub.

UN documents “deliberate terror campaign” as Russian strikes kill 151 Ukrainian civilians in April. Russian strikes on densely populated areas continued despite Ukraine’s agreement to a ceasefire in March, with the April 24 attack on Kyiv alone killing 12 people, including a teenager.

National Guard soldier rescues family of three and dog from Kyiv missile strike rubble. Maksym Timoshko broke down a door to access trapped survivors following the 24 April missile strike, later describing how “every second could have been the last.”

Russian drone strike on Pavlohrad kills three, injures 14 civilians, including children. Five victims remain hospitalized, three in serious condition, as recovery operations continue.

Final tally: 12 fatalities, 87 injuries in yesterday’s deadly Russian strike on Kyiv residential area. Search and rescue operations have ended, and Kyiv has declared a day of mourning.

Political and Legal Developments

Kyiv mayor suggests temporary territorial concessions for peace with Russia. Vitali Klitschko has become the first senior Ukrainian official to publicly suggest Ukraine might need to temporarily cede territory to Russia to secure peace.

