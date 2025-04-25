UN documents “deliberate terror campaign” as Russian strikes kill 151 Ukrainian civilians in April

Russian strikes killed 151 and injured 697 people in Ukraine in April, according to the estimates of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, cited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This comes as US President Donald Trump pressures Kyiv into making concessions to Russia to announce an alleged ceasefire in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Meanwhile, Moscow continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has noted that the new report, released on 24 April, titled “Massive and continuous attacks by Russian armed forces in April result in civilian deaths and injuries across Ukraine,” marks another critical step in documenting Russia’s war crimes.

“According to verified UN data, at least 848 civilian casualties were recorded between 1 April and 24 April, 2025, including 151 killed and 697 injured — a 46% increase compared to the same period in 2024,” the ministry states.

The report also highlights Russia’s “barbaric, large-scale, and deliberate” 24 April strike on Kyiv and at least eight other Ukrainian regions.

“The facts presented in the OHCHR report are just part of Russia’s systematic and targeted terror campaign against Ukrainian civilians. The Russian Federation’s use of missiles, drones, and other indiscriminate weapons in densely populated urban areas constitutes a crime and a gross violation of international humanitarian law,” the ministry stresses.

The Ukrainian ministry has also called on the international community to respond decisively to Russia’s attacks and reiterated that Ukraine remains committed to a peaceful resolution of the war, under the US leadership and with the involvement of European partners.

“Back on 11 March in Jeddah, the Ukrainian side agreed to an unconditional and complete 30-day ceasefire. Instead, Russia has escalated its terror campaign against civilians and intensified brutal strikes on residential areas of Ukrainian cities,” the ministry emphasizes, adding that no crime should go unpunished and Russia’s brutal terror cannot be normalized.

In the early hours of 24 April, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles, causing damage across six districts of the capital. According to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, 12 people were killed and 87 were injured in the strike.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor General’s Office has reported that since the start of Russia’s full-scale war, some 2,546 Ukrainian children have been killed or injured.

The official data from juvenile prosecutors says that 622 children have been killed and over 1,924 wounded of varying severity.

The highest number of child casualties has been recorded in:

Donetsk Oblast – 640

Kharkiv Oblast – 490

Dnipro Oblast – 235

Kherson Oblast – 208

Zaporizhzhia Oblast – 177

Kyiv Oblast – 136

Sumy Oblast – 134

Mykolaiv Oblast – 118

On 24 April, a missile strike on Kyiv killed a 17-year-old boy and injured 10 other children — five girls aged 14, 15, and 17, and five boys aged 3, 5, 10, 12, and 17.

That same day, a 14-year-old girl was injured in Russian shelling of the village of Bezliudivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On 23 April, a 12-year-old girl was killed in a Russian strike on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, while a 16-year-old girl was injured in the shelling of Kramatorsk. A drone attack in Nikopol, Dnipro Oblast, wounded two girls aged 1 and 3.

On 22 April, seven children were injured in the shelling of Zaporizhzhia — two girls aged 14 and 17, and five boys aged 3, 4, 13, and 16. That day, a 6-year-old girl was wounded in Kherson, and a 17-year-old boy was injured in Kharkiv.