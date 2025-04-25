Support us on Patreon
The Kremlin lives in constant fear of three scenarios that could trigger Russia’s collapse, according to Vadym Skibitskyi, who confirmed these vulnerabilities are being “actively used” in Ukraine’s defense strategy
Russia warheads nuclear missiles weapon
Russian missiles that hold nuclear warheads on parade during military Victory Day rehearsal on Red Square, Moscow, Russia, 06 May 2012. (EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY)
“We are actively using their fears”: Ukraine’s intelligence deputy chief reveals Kremlin’s three main anxieties

Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy chief of Ukraine’s defense intelligence (HUR) says Russia’s leadership fears not only Ukraine’s battlefield successes but also three internal threats that could trigger the collapse of the regime and fracture the country, ArmyInform reports.

The Kremlin’s primary concerns, he said, are:

  • Destabilization of the regime and a change of power
  • Widespread unrest across Russia’s vast, multiethnic territory
  • The potential disintegration of Russia

“These fears are well known to us—and we are actively using them in our fight against Russia,” Skibitskyi said, noting that Ukrainian intelligence has factored them into its strategic planning.

He also underscored Moscow’s continued reliance on hybrid warfare, including war crimes and disinformation campaigns.

As an example, Skibitskyi pointed to Russia’s missile barrage on the night of 24 April. While Russian propaganda will portray the strikes as targeting defense industry facilities, he said, the reality is far different, with civilian infrastructure among the actual targets.

“I’m certain Russian outlets will push this narrative across European media,” he added.

On 24 April, Russia carried out a massive combined drone and missile attack on Kyiv, killing 12 civilians, including two children, and injuring 87, according to local authorities and emergency services.

US President Donald Trump said that the strike was poorly timed and unnecessary. He also called on “Vladimir,” referring to the Russian leader, Putin, to stop and negotiate a peace agreement to end the war, which has raised a wave of critism in Ukraine and the West for lack of actions, unclear formulations, and absence of direct accusation of Russia for the assault. 

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the strikes, said that the “Easter truce” had ended, and Russian forces continue to attack “military and military-adjacent targets” in Ukraine. 

