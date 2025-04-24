Trump calls Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv “bad-timed” as death toll reaches 12 civilians

US President Donald Trump has said that the recent Russian missile strike on Kyiv was poorly timed and unnecessary. He also called on “Vladimir,” referring to the Russian leader, Putin, to stop and negotiate a peace agreement to end the war.

On 24 April, Russia launched missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, including on Kyiv. The attack caused a fire and partial destruction of a residential building, killing 12 people, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. The victims’ ages range from as young as 1.5 years old to 80 years old.

Trump has not explained when the Russian strikes have ever been well-timed, but added, without announcing any measures in response to the Kyiv attack, that he is not happy with them.

“Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!” he said in a social media post.

At the same time, military expert Vladyslav Selezniov says that the latest Russian strikes, which have caused a significant number of victims among civilians, are tied to the ongoing diplomatic negotiations, Ukrainske Radio reports.

“This full-scale war has entered its fourth year. Over the past year, the enemy has advanced only a few dozen kilometers in Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine refuses to capitulate to Moscow, and something needs to be done about it. Terrorizing the Ukrainian population is seen as one of the more acceptable options by dictator Putin,” Selezniov explains.

Previously, North Korea supplied Russia with nearly half of its ammunition and 148 ballistic missiles.

The missile used by Russian forces to strike a residential building in Kyiv was of North Korean origin.

Reuters reports this, citing a Ukrainian military source. The missile that targeted Kyiv has been identified as a North Korean KN-23 (or KN-23A) ballistic missile. The journalists have also said that currently, nearly 10 people are missing in Kyiv, some of whom may still be trapped under the rubble.

Meanwhile, Maksym Zhorin, deputy commander of Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, has said that the “Easter truce” and the nighttime attacks on Ukraine on 24 April are part of a larger political strategy by Russia.

Zhorin has explained that the world is indifferent to the cost of this “game.” He believes the Russians are trying to present themselves to the West as if they are “seeking peace,” while simultaneously pushing Ukrainian society into a state where it no longer cares about the terms of any “peace.”

“Unfortunately, this strategy is proving effective. Their goal is to secure the most favorable terms in negotiations, freeze the war for as long as needed, rebuild their military strength, and then strike with renewed force,” Zhorin has noted.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the strikes, said that the “Easter truce” had ended, and Russian forces continue to attack “military and military-adjacent targets” in Ukraine, per UNIAN.

“This truce was repeatedly violated by the Ukrainian side. Our military is continuing to carry out its tasks, as directed by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Strikes continue against military and military-adjacent targets,” he said.