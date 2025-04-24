Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Trump calls Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv “bad-timed” as death toll reaches 12 civilians

Ukrainian military experts warn that Russia’s deadly strike on Kyiv using North Korean missiles represents a deliberate terror campaign designed to secure favorable peace terms.
byOlena Mukhina
24/04/2025
4 minute read
The aftermath of a Russian aerial assault on Kyiv, which killed 12 people, on 24 April 2025. Source: The State Emergency Service
Trump calls Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv “bad-timed” as death toll reaches 12 civilians

US President Donald Trump has said that the recent Russian missile strike on Kyiv was poorly timed and unnecessary. He also called on “Vladimir,” referring to the Russian leader, Putin, to stop and negotiate a peace agreement to end the war.

On 24 April, Russia launched missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, including on Kyiv. The attack caused a fire and partial destruction of a residential building, killing 12 people, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. The victims’ ages range from as young as 1.5 years old to 80 years old.

Trump has not explained when the Russian strikes have ever been well-timed, but added, without announcing any measures in response to the Kyiv attack, that he is not happy with them. 

“Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!” he said in a social media post.

At the same time, military expert Vladyslav Selezniov says that the latest Russian strikes, which have caused a significant number of victims among civilians, are tied to the ongoing diplomatic negotiations, Ukrainske Radio reports. 

“This full-scale war has entered its fourth year. Over the past year, the enemy has advanced only a few dozen kilometers in Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine refuses to capitulate to Moscow, and something needs to be done about it. Terrorizing the Ukrainian population is seen as one of the more acceptable options by dictator Putin,” Selezniov explains.

Previously, North Korea supplied Russia with nearly half of its ammunition and 148 ballistic missiles.

The missile used by Russian forces to strike a residential building in Kyiv was of North Korean origin.

Reuters reports this, citing a Ukrainian military source. The missile that targeted Kyiv has been identified as a North Korean KN-23 (or KN-23A) ballistic missile. The journalists have also said that currently, nearly 10 people are missing in Kyiv, some of whom may still be trapped under the rubble.

Meanwhile, Maksym Zhorin, deputy commander of Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, has said that the “Easter truce” and the nighttime attacks on Ukraine on 24 April are part of a larger political strategy by Russia. 

Zhorin has explained that the world is indifferent to the cost of this “game.” He believes the Russians are trying to present themselves to the West as if they are “seeking peace,” while simultaneously pushing Ukrainian society into a state where it no longer cares about the terms of any “peace.”

“Unfortunately, this strategy is proving effective. Their goal is to secure the most favorable terms in negotiations, freeze the war for as long as needed, rebuild their military strength, and then strike with renewed force,” Zhorin has noted.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the strikes, said that the “Easter truce” had ended, and Russian forces continue to attack “military and military-adjacent targets” in Ukraine, per UNIAN. 

“This truce was repeatedly violated by the Ukrainian side. Our military is continuing to carry out its tasks, as directed by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Strikes continue against military and military-adjacent targets,” he said.

“Phones are heard ringing under the rubble”: Two children missing after Russia attacks Kyiv, kills 8, injures dozens (updated)

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts