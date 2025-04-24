Satellite images reveal extensive damage to Russia’s 51st GRAU arsenal in Vladimir Oblast

Satellite images published on 23 April have confirmed extensive destruction at Russia’s 51st GRAU arsenal, Militarnyi reports. The images show significant damage following explosions that occurred on 22 April near Barsovo village in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast, approximately 530 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

The arsenals of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of Russia’s Ministry of Defense (GRAU) are major Russian ammunition storage facilities strategically positioned throughout Russia to ensure rapid deployment and logistical support for military operations.While there was no confirmation of a Ukrainian attack on the facility, the destruction of such Russian ammunition depots benefits Ukraine by weakening Russian missile strikes and diminishing their artillery advantage.

The Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite images, shared by military observer Brady Africk on his X account, reveal substantial destruction across the western and central sections of the strategic ammunition storage facility. However, this type of imagery cannot assess damage to specific buildings or pinpoint the epicenter or epicenters of explosions.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed an explosion resulted from a fire allegedly caused by safety violations during operations at the facility. Militarnyi noted that explosions were also reported in fields and on roadways in surrounding areas.

Militarnyi reports that recent reports suggested the explosions at the 51st Arsenal may have resulted from a drone attack during ammunition unloading from railway cars, contradicting the official safety violation explanation.

According to Militarnyi, NASA FIRMS thermal anomalies satellite data suggested that several hotspots were near railway platforms in the central, northern, and eastern sections of the facility. These areas, where ammunition is frequently stored in the open while awaiting loading or unloading, likely became targets for UAV attacks.

Additionally, fire hotspots were detected near reinforced bunkers in the central and western parts of the arsenal. Although such structures are less vulnerable to direct drone strikes, they may have suffered damage from secondary detonations, according to Militarnyi.