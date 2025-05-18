Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine’s intel: Putin to test 10,000km Yars missile tonight — just for show

Moscow will launch a nuclear-capable missile overnight. Kyiv calls it a stunt to rattle the West.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
18/05/2025
3 minute read
RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile. Photo: Militarnyi
Ukraine’s intel: Putin to test 10,000km Yars missile tonight — just for show

Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) reports that Russia is preparing a training-combat launch of an RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile in the early hours of Monday.

The launch is expected to take place from the town of Svobodny in Sverdlovsk Oblast, home to the 42nd Tagil Missile Division of Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces, which operates three Yars-equipped regiments.

If carried out, this would mark the first publicly confirmed Yars ICBM test since 2019, when a launch was conducted from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. According to HUR, the missile will carry a non-nuclear training warhead and has an estimated range of over 10,000 kilometers.

Ukrainian officials interpret the launch as a deliberate show of force aimed at intimidating not only Ukraine but also NATO and EU member states.

Putin leans on intimidation, not innovation

The planned Yars test follows renewed attention on Russia’s claims about the so-called Oreshnik missile complex, reportedly used in a strike on Dnipro in November 2024.

President Vladimir Putin described Oreshnik as a cutting-edge hypersonic ballistic missile, but military experts — including analysts at the Institute for the Study of War — believe it is likely a rebranded RS-26 Rubezh, a previously shelved ICBM. These analysts argue the system’s reappearance serves more as psychological warfare than a genuine leap in capability.

Seen in this light, the upcoming Yars launch appears consistent with a broader Kremlin strategy: using strategic weapons tests not primarily for military development, but to exert geopolitical pressure and manipulate perceptions of strength.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts