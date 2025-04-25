Support us on Patreon
CNN: Trump’s peace offer to Russia on Ukraine could be too generous, may still not satisfy Putin

Trump’s negotiation tactics with Russia reveal fundamental misunderstanding of Putin’s motives and geopolitical versus business negotiations.
byYuri Zoria
25/04/2025
3 minute read
Putin gives Trump a soccer ball at press conference following their one-on-one (with translators only) meeting in Helsinki, Finland on July 16, 2018 (Image: kremlin.ru)
Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be deliberately slow-walking peace negotiations while President Donald Trump grows increasingly impatient for a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war, according to a CNN analysis.

It comes amid US President Donald Trump’s pivot towards Russia, as he pushes for Kyiv-Moscow peace talks, allegedly to end the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Previously leaked US ceasefire proposals revealed that Washington largely echoed Russia’s demands for Ukraine’s capitulation—including major territorial concessions and a rejection of NATO membership—while placing no conditions on Russia.


According to a CNN analysis from 24 April, President Donald Trump’s proposed peace deal for Ukraine has sparked significant concerns due to the major concessions it offers to Russia. The proposed deal includes a freeze on the frontlines and potential recognition of Russia’s control over Ukraine’s Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

However, Ukraine’s constitution prohibits any recognition of Crimea as part of Russia, and European leaders have consistently rejected such an idea, considering it a violation of international law. 

“Trump’s second problem is it is also unclear – in public so far – what he expects President Zelensky to cede. He told Zelensky in his post on Wednesday to ‘GET IT DONE’, but it is unclear what the IT is,” CNN wrote.

Putin’s conditions remain uncertain and his goals appear to be focused on long-term military advantage rather than diplomacy.

It is easier for Trump to pressure Kyiv, yes, because they are dependent on US aid and intelligence for their mere survival. But that does not mean Russia is more amenable to a deal. In fact, they are palpably dragging their feet,” CNN says.

Despite Trump’s repeated calls for a swift resolution, it is clear that Moscow sees negotiations as a way to buy time while continuing its military operations. The longer Russia can prolong talks, the better the deal might become for the Kremlin, according to CNN.

Now, Trump is not in the world of real estate – he is not trying to get Putin to buy something. Trump is pushing hard and fast for the Kremlin to agree to terms to end the war that Putin has clearly divined will improve, not worsen, over time,” CNN wrote.

Trump: Crimea will remain with Russia, Zelenskyy understands this

Read also

