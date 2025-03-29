Ukraine is preparing for a possible new Russian offensive aimed at strengthening the Kremlin’s position in ceasefire negotiations, the Associated Press reports.

With the approach of the spring season of active combat, analysts and military command point to a possible large-scale assault along the 1,000-kilometer front line.

A few days ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, citing intelligence data, reported preparations for new Russian attacks in northeastern Ukraine, including Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

“They’re dragging out the talks and trying to get the US stuck in endless and pointless discussions about fake ‘conditions’ just to buy time and then try to grab more land,” Zelenskyy said.

G7 diplomats in Kyiv, who spoke on condition of anonymity with the journalists, share this assessment. Meanwhile, Russia has effectively rejected a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire if sanctions were not lifted, and Moscow’s rigid conditions have complicated the possibility of a partial truce in the Black Sea.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has emphasized that strategic initiative remains with Russian forces across the front line.

The growing military activity of Russian troops, according to Ukrainian commanders, signals preparations for a large-scale offensive.

“They need time until May, that’s all,” said Ukrainian military analyst Pavlo Narozhnyi.

Russian and North Korean forces have significantly complicated the situation for Kyiv, regaining most of Kursk Oblast. Increased fighting is also observed in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. Some Ukrainian commanders express concern about the possible redeployment of Russian troops from Kursk Oblast to other directions.

A more detailed assessment was provided by analyst Oleksii Hetman, who is linked to the Ukrainian General Staff.

“They are preparing offensive actions on the front that should last from six to nine months, almost all of 2025,” he explained.

In this context, Russia is actively increasing combat activity, seeking to strengthen its negotiating position. Military observers note a rise in reconnaissance missions aimed at identifying Ukrainian fire positions and drone systems.

“These can be all signs that an attack is being prepared in the near future,” Hetman said.

One of the main hotspots is Pokrovsk, a key defensive stronghold and logistics hub in Donetsk Oblast. Capturing it would allow Russian forces to advance toward strategically important positions.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops report increased Russian reconnaissance activity. A soldier with the callsign “Italian” noted that Russia is amassing forces near Pokrovsk, while large ammunition stockpiles are being built up in the Selidove area.

Russian military analysts express confidence in the possibility of a successful offensive.

“Both sides are actively preparing for the spring-summer campaign. There’s a growing sense that the Ukrainian forces may be struggling to prepare for it adequately,” said military expert Sergey Poletaev.

Earlier, the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group reported that Russian troops attempted an assault on the Kupiansk front in Kharkiv Oblast but faced a crushing defeat as Ukrainian forces destroyed their armored vehicles and landing troops.

The assault involved artillery, mortars, MLRS, FPV kamikaze drones, guided bombs, and other weapons, supported by 13 armored vehicles.

