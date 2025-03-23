Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Trump wants a Ukraine ceasefire by Easter – but Russia just killed a 5-year-old in Kyiv

Bloomberg reports the White House aims for a ceasefire by 20 April, but Russia’s intensified drone attacks on Ukrainian cities undermine peace efforts.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
23/03/2025
3 minute read
Trump wants a Ukraine ceasefire by Easter - but Russia just killed a 5-year-old in Kyiv
Fire in Kyiv after a Russian drone attack overnight on 23 March 2025. Photo: National Police
Trump wants a Ukraine ceasefire by Easter – but Russia just killed a 5-year-old in Kyiv

The White House is aiming to secure a comprehensive ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russia by 20 April – Easter Sunday in both Western and Orthodox churches – despite ongoing Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and signs that Moscow is in no rush to finalize a deal, Bloomberg reports.

According to sources familiar with the planning, the White House acknowledges that this timeline could slip, given the significant differences between the two nations’ positions.

President Donald Trump, who pledged to resolve the three-year war quickly, told reporters on Friday: “I believe we’re going to pretty soon have a full ceasefire,” despite continued attacks following his Tuesday call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where they agreed to limit strikes on energy infrastructure.

US officials are set to meet separately with Russian and Ukrainian representatives in Saudi Arabia in the coming days, marking the first such parallel negotiations since the early weeks of Russia’s 2022 invasion. The discussions will address the implementation and monitoring of the 30-day truce on energy site strikes that both presidents agreed to in separate calls with Trump last week.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy, expressed optimism on Fox News Sunday: “I think that you’re going to see in Saudi Arabia on Monday some real progress, particularly as it affects a Black Sea ceasefire on ships between both countries. And from that, you’ll gravitate naturally into a full-on shooting ceasefire.”

European officials worry that Trump’s desire for a diplomatic victory might lead to terms that sacrifice Ukraine’s interests, potentially leaving the country vulnerable to future Russian attacks. They believe Putin is stalling to extract more concessions from Trump while advancing on the battlefield.

“So far, Russia is imitating the negotiations, talking about a possible peace and possible ceasefire, but they are not even ready to keep the ceasefire as promised not to attack, not to strike critical infrastructure,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told Bloomberg Television in Brussels.

Russia has intensified drone attacks on Ukrainian cities ahead of ceasefire talks. At least three people were killed in Kyiv early Sunday morning, including a five-year-old girl and her father, when drones struck high-rise apartment buildings.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for stronger measures against Russia on Sunday, stating: “New decisions and new pressure on Moscow are needed to bring an end to these strikes and this war.”

Despite the challenges, Witkoff expressed confidence in recent progress, telling Tucker Carlson: “We have made more progress in the last eight weeks than anyone thought we would ever make.”

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts