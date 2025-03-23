Support us on Patreon
Ukraine found a way around “the grain deal.” Now the US and Russia want to revive it

The Kremlin says next week’s US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia will include discussions on resuming the grain deal. However, Ukraine is no longer reliant on it.
by Yevheniia Martyniuk
23/03/2025
3 minute read
Ukrainian grain on the move. Photo: Ukrainian Grain Association
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced that the resumption of the “grain deal” will be among the topics discussed during upcoming US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia next week. The deal previously facilitated Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea.

Speaking on the “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” program on Russia 1, Peskov cautioned against expectations of a quick resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Don’t be under any illusions. A very serious, painstaking effort lies ahead, and we will need to delve into the details,” Putin’s press secretary stated.

Peskov noted that the negotiations would include a discussion of “President Putin’s consent for the resumption of the so-called Black Sea Initiative,” adding that Russian negotiators would be prepared to address the “huge number of nuances” surrounding this issue.

According to US administration officials, the talks will take place in Riyadh on 24 March, with separate discussions between Ukraine and the US and between the US and Russia. Washington has committed to facilitating indirect dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow through “shuttle diplomacy.”

The “grain deal” was originally signed in the summer of 2022, with Türkiye and the United Nations serving as intermediaries, as Moscow and Kyiv signed separate agreements with them. Russia withdrew from the deal approximately a year later, claiming the West had failed to fulfill conditions regarding sanctions on Russian fertilizers.

Since Russia’s withdrawal, Ukraine has successfully reestablished its main grain export route through the Black Sea, with volumes approaching pre-war levels. By 2024, Ukrainian grain exports had exceeded pre-war figures.

Read more:

