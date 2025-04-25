Trump: Crimea will remain with Russia, Zelenskyy understands this

In an interview with TIME magazine marking his first 100 days in office, US President Donald Trump said that Crimea would remain under Russian control with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s understanding.

This statements comes as the US pushes for a ceasefire in Russia’s war agains Ukraine. Kyiv has already agreed to a 30-day ceasefire proposal that Ukraine signed off on during talks with the US in Jeddah. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insisted on a full and unconditional ceasefire while Kremlin refused to accept this.

The Trump administration’s latest proposal for ending Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine reportedly includes US de jure recognition of Moscow’s control over Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014, along with de facto recognition of its partial occupation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Russia currently controls approximately 20% of Ukrainian territory following its full-scale invasion launched in 2022.

When asked whether he would accept Crimea and four partially Russian-occupied Ukrainian oblasts becoming part of Russia in a final settlement, Trump focused specifically on Crimea.

“Crimea will stay with Russia. And Zelenskyy understands that, and everybody understands that it’s been with them for a long time. It’s been with them long before Trump came along,” the US president said.

Trump repeated his claim that former President Barack Obama was responsible for Russia’s annexation of Crimea and also insisted the annexation would not have occurred under his leadership. “Would it have been taken from me like it was taken from Obama? No, it wouldn’t have happened. Crimea, if I were president, it would not have been taken,” he said.

According to Trump, Russians had maintained a presence in Crimea prior to its annexation. “They had their submarines there for long before any period that we’re talking about, for many years. The people speak largely Russian in Crimea,” he said.

Trump’s comments come amid developing negotiations regarding Ukraine. Bloomberg reported on 19 April 2025, that the United States might recognize Russian control of Crimea as part of peace talks with Ukraine, potentially signaling Trump’s desire to secure a ceasefire agreement.

On 21 April, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s administration was awaiting Ukraine’s response to US “ideas” regarding Crimea and NATO membership withdrawal.

Two days later, Trump criticized Zelenskyy for stating that Ukraine would not legally recognize Crimea’s occupation. That same day, Zelenskyy referenced the 2018 Crimean Declaration, in which the United States reaffirmed its refusal to recognize the Kremlin’s sovereignty claims over territory seized by force in violation of international law.

Despite speculation to the contrary, US President Trump maintained a firm stance on the status of Crimea and did not recognize Russia’s annexation of the peninsula during his first presidency. During 2016-2017, Trump criticized Obama’s handling of the situation.

In 2018, Trump’s administration issued the “Crimea Declaration” stating the US “rejects Russia’s attempted annexation of Crimea and pledges to maintain this policy until Ukraine’s territorial integrity is restored.” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed: “The United States does not and will not recognize the Kremlin’s purported annexation of Crimea.”

Read also: