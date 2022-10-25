Return of Crimea to restore real peace – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that real peace, which will end Russia’s war against Ukraine, is possible only after the return of occupied Crimea, European Pravda informed.

“Everything started with it [Crimea]. Its return will mean the revival of true peace. The Russian potential for aggression will be destroyed to the core when the Ukrainian flag will be back in its rightful place in the cities and villages of Crimea. Crimea must be freed from Russia’s use as a bridgehead. Then the world will feel that there will be no more losses, and people will feel that the world is becoming safer,” the president said. “We should make the format of the Crimean platform a starting point for other humanitarian and diplomatic platforms that will contribute to the de-occupation of other territories that were once enslaved – from Transnistria and Abkhazia to the northern territories.”