Crimea will be returned to Ukraine – in the way Ukraine’s leadership decides, Ukraine official says

Latest news Ukraine

Russian trenches in Crimea “definitely will not help Russia,” Oleksiy Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, told Crimea.Realiyi.

The other day, intelligence reported that the Russians in Crimea are trying to strengthen the coastline, fearing the landing of Ukrainian troops.

“I can say [the trenches] will definitely not help them. Crimea will be returned and will be returned without fail – in the way that our military-political leadership decides.

If it is necessary to fight for Crimea, we will fight for Crimea, and we will not ask anyone. This is our land and it must be returned home.”

Commenting on the stay in Crimea of Russian citizens who moved to live on the peninsula after its annexation, Danilov said that “they arrived easily and will leave easily.”

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags