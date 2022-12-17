Crimea will be returned to Ukraine – in the way Ukraine’s leadership decides, Ukraine official says

Russian trenches in Crimea “definitely will not help Russia,” Oleksiy Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, told Crimea.Realiyi.

The other day, intelligence reported that the Russians in Crimea are trying to strengthen the coastline, fearing the landing of Ukrainian troops.

“I can say [the trenches] will definitely not help them. Crimea will be returned and will be returned without fail – in the way that our military-political leadership decides. If it is necessary to fight for Crimea, we will fight for Crimea, and we will not ask anyone. This is our land and it must be returned home.”

Commenting on the stay in Crimea of Russian citizens who moved to live on the peninsula after its annexation, Danilov said that “they arrived easily and will leave easily.”