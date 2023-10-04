Official: Russian ships pushed back 185 km from Ukrainian coast

Natalia Humeniuk, head of Ukraine’s southern military command’s press center, stated that the sea battlefront line has been pushed back at least 100 nautical miles (185 km) from Ukraine’s coast since the Russian war against Ukraine began.

At the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February, Russian ships approached Ukraine’s Odesa region within artillery strike range. They were first pushed back after the destruction of the flagship Moskva in April 2022, then once again by Ukraine’s liberation of Zmiyinyi island, and finally, by the liberation of Black Sea gas rigs in 2023.

“Russian ships and boats of the Black Sea Fleet are actually not sailing towards Ukraine’s territorial waters now,” Humeniuk said during a national TV briefing. “From time to time, they appear near the Crimean coast, but no closer. They don’t dare go beyond Cape Tarkhankut.“

Humeniuk also noted that Russia is trying to demonstrate supremacy in the Black Sea with tactical aviation.

In the last 24 hours, Russia attacked Ukraine’s strategic Zmiinyi (Snake) Island twice with guided bombs. The Russians have been hitting the island with 2-3 bombs daily in recent days.

The comments highlight Russia’s limitations in projecting naval power following Ukrainian attacks in the Sea.

As was reported in September, Ukraine attacked the reserve and then also the main Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters.

A few days earlier, Ukraine also attacked a Russian warship and a submarine in Sevastopol.

Ukrainian attacks on the Russian fleet allowed to reopen commercial shipping in all three key Ukrainian seaports despite Russian threats. Ten ships have already sailed from Ukraine’s reopened sea ports to export grain in September, despite Russia’s grain deal withdrawal and ongoing threats.

