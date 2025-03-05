Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainian POWs endure brutal isolation and abuse, Amnesty International reports

A new Amnesty International report reveals Russia’s systematic torture and enforced disappearance of Ukrainian prisoners of war.
byMaria Tril
05/03/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian POWs
Ukrainian POWs returned to Ukraine 17 July, 2024. Source: Zelenskyy and Dmytro Lubinets
Ukrainian POWs endure brutal isolation and abuse, Amnesty International reports

A new report by Amnesty International revealed systematic abuse of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians by Russian authorities. The organization documents widespread human rights violations that constitute war crimes.

According to the report, Russian forces have subjected Ukrainian captives to torture, enforced disappearance, and prolonged incommunicado detention since February 2022. The investigation, based on interviews with 104 people in Ukraine, uncovers a deliberate policy of dehumanization and silencing.

“Russia’s systemic incommunicado detention of Ukrainian POWs and civilians reflects a deliberate policy designed to dehumanize and silence them,” said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General.

Volodymyr Shevchenko, a former POW who spent over two years in Russian captivity, described brutal torture: “They started torturing me right away. They beat me with stun guns, these special sticks, it was very painful. I saw how the guys started to die after that. Their hearts just couldn’t take it anymore.”

Thousands of Ukrainians remain in captivity, with families left in uncertainty. Olena Kolesnyk, whose husband Serhii was captured in July 2024, said: “I won’t know where to look for my husband and where to write letters. This black darkness of not knowing – it’s killing me.”

The report alleges that Russian authorities consistently violate international law. They deny international organizations access to prisoners and frequently fail to acknowledge detentions. In some cases, this amounts to enforced disappearance.

Medical neglect is another critical issue. Serhii Koroma, a wounded POW, reported receiving only a single topical antiseptic and being left “to heal or die.”

According to Prosecutor General Kostin, more than 3,800 civilian captives and 2,200 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been officially documented as victims of torture and inhumane treatment. However, Kostin states that the actual scale of torture may far exceed these figures.

Ukrainian POWs have reported enduring severe beatings, electric shocks, sleep deprivation, and dog attacks. Many have also suffered mock executions and death threats while being subjected to starvation and denied medical care and basic necessities.

“Up to 90% of all returned POWs stated they have been subject to torture in Russian prisons…This is a stark violation of the third Geneva Convention, of which Moscow is a signatory,” Kostin says.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts