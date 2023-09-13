Ukrainian attack on Crimea leaves Russian warship and submarine in ruins, satellite image confirms

A high-quality satellite image revealed the scale of damage to a Russian warship and submarine after the Ukrainian attack on the Sevastopol shipyard in occupied Crimea on 13 September, Radio Svoboda reported.

The satellite image from Planet.com confirmed that the Ukrainian missile attack on the Russian naval vessels in occupied Sevastopol had devastating consequences. The satellite imagery shows the difference between the bay in Sevastopol a day before and shortly after the Ukrainian attack.

On the right, the Russian landing ship Minsk and submarine Rostov-on-Don are standing in the dry dock on 12 September, while on the left, both vessels are severely damaged the next day, on 13 September.

On the night of 13 September, the Russian-installed occupation authorities of Sevastopol reported a fire at a shipyard in the Kilen Bay area following a massive missile attack by Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that the air defense took down seven out of ten Ukrainian cruise missiles and all maritime kamikaze drones launched by Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Ukraine’s Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk hinted in a social media post that the night attack on Sevastopol was carried out by Ukrainian aircraft, thanking the pilots.

According to Sky News, Ukraine used the British cruise missiles Storm Shadow to strike the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in occupied Crimea on 13 September.

The Ukrainian Intel spox, Andrii Yusov, confirmed the damage inflicted on the Russian submarine Rostov-on-Don and landing warship Minsk. These vessels could carry Russian Kalibr missiles, which Moscow has previously used in attacks on Ukraine.

According to the Dutch open-source intelligence warfare research group Oryx, visual confirmation indicates that the Russian warship Minsk has been destroyed, not merely damaged. Thus, the Oryx experts conclude that the ship cannot be restored after a Ukrainian missile strike.

