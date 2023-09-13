Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukrainian attack on Crimea leaves Russian warship and submarine in ruins, satellite image confirms

Two Russian naval vessels will not able to support the invasion of Ukraine following the Ukrainian attack on the Black Sea Fleet in occupied Crimea.
bySerge Havrylets
13/09/2023
2 minute read
Sevastopol shipyard
Fire in the Sevastopol shipyard after the Ukrainian missile strikes on 13 September. Credit: Krymskiy Veter via Telegram.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

A high-quality satellite image revealed the scale of damage to a Russian warship and submarine after the Ukrainian attack on the Sevastopol shipyard in occupied Crimea on 13 September, Radio Svoboda reported.

The satellite image from Planet.com confirmed that the Ukrainian missile attack on the Russian naval vessels in occupied Sevastopol had devastating consequences. The satellite imagery shows the difference between the bay in Sevastopol a day before and shortly after the Ukrainian attack.

Sevastopol
A satellite image shows the aftermath of the Ukrainian attack on the Russian shipyard in occupied Sevastopol (Crime, southern Ukraine).
Credit: Planet.com

On the right, the Russian landing ship Minsk and submarine Rostov-on-Don are standing in the dry dock on 12 September, while on the left, both vessels are severely damaged the next day, on 13 September.

On the night of 13 September, the Russian-installed occupation authorities of Sevastopol reported a fire at a shipyard in the Kilen Bay area following a massive missile attack by Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that the air defense took down seven out of ten Ukrainian cruise missiles and all maritime kamikaze drones launched by Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Ukraine’s Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk hinted in a social media post that the night attack on Sevastopol was carried out by Ukrainian aircraft, thanking the pilots.

According to Sky News, Ukraine used the British cruise missiles Storm Shadow to strike the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in occupied Crimea on 13 September.

The Ukrainian Intel spox, Andrii Yusov, confirmed the damage inflicted on the Russian submarine Rostov-on-Don and landing warship Minsk. These vessels could carry Russian Kalibr missiles, which Moscow has previously used in attacks on Ukraine.

According to the Dutch open-source intelligence warfare research group Oryx, visual confirmation indicates that the Russian warship Minsk has been destroyed, not merely damaged. Thus, the Oryx experts conclude that the ship cannot be restored after a Ukrainian missile strike.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts