Sky News: Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles to attack Russian warships

On 13 September, Ukraine used British long-range Storm Shadow missiles to target the occupied city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Sky News reports. Two Russian military vessels, a submarine, and a large landing ship were damaged in the attack.
13/09/2023
Fire after explosions in Sevastopol. Photo: Telegram channels of Crimea
Ukraine used British cruise missiles to strike the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in occupied Crimea, as reported by Sky News

The Ukrainian military spy agency spokesperson, Andrii Yusov, confirmed the damage inflicted on the Russian submarine and warship. Both of these vessels could carry Russian “Kalibr” missiles, which Moscow has previously used in attacks on Ukraine. 

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Ukraine launched a total of 10 missiles, with seven of them being intercepted by air defense systems. Russian officials also reported an attempted attack by three unmanned boats, which was thwarted. However, Russian social media is overwhelmed with videos and photos showing massive fires near the waterfront.

The Russian Defense Ministry further stated that the cruise missile strikes damaged two ships under repair at the Sevmorzavod shipyard. The authorities in Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, reported that at least 24 people were injured in the resulting fires.

In a social media post, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk hinted that the nighttime attack on Sevastopol may have been carried out by Ukrainian aircraft and expressed gratitude to the pilots.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence has yet to make a comment. The UK had supplied Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine’s armed forces earlier in the year. They can be launched from Ukrainian aircraft and have a range of more than 150 miles.

This attack on Sevastopol is one of Ukraine’s most concerted efforts to target Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and the occupied region. The Sky News also noted that this marks the first known successful attack against a Russian submarine during the ongoing war.

