Russians establish foothold in part of Ocheretyne in eastern Ukraine, there is information about capture of Berdychi

As reported by Ukrainska Pravda with reference to Nazar Voloshyn, representative of the Khortytsya operational-strategic grouping of forces during a telethon, Russian forces have gained a foothold in part of the village of Ocheretyne in the Donetsk Oblast.

In addition, DeepState analysts report the capture of the village of Berdychi in the Ocheretyne hromada (a basic unit of administrative division in Ukraine, similar to a municipality).

Voloshyn assured that Ukrainian forces are taking measures to counter the Russian advance in the area.

“The enemy managed to break through and gain a foothold in a certain part of this locality. Now the part where the enemy is located is under our fire control. All measures are being taken to dislodge the enemy from there, heavy fighting continues. The situation is controlled by units of the Defense Forces,” Voloshyn said.

According to Voloshyn, the Russians have engaged 4 brigades of their armed forces in the area of Ocheretyne.

“On our part, all measures are being taken to stabilize the situation on the Avdiivka front and take back control over Ocheretyne. For this purpose, additional forces and resources from the reserve have been deployed,” the spokesperson said.

At the same time, the analytical project DeepState reported about the Russian seizure of the village of Berdychi south of Ocheretyne.

“Katsaps (derogatory term for Russians – ed.) captured Berdychi, hanging out their rag on the western outskirts of the village. Fighting to the west of Berdychi continues. Defense forces are engaged in rearguard fighting. It is impossible to hold the line of contact in the current form, so the withdrawal from the northern outskirts of the village is a forced measure. But the most important thing is the preservation of personnel,” the analysts noted.

Earlier this month, DeepState reported that Russian forces were moving towards Ocheretyne, with fighting occurring between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the settlements of Berdychi, Krasnohorivka and south of Urozhaine.

