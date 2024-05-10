Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Drones attack oil refinery in Russia’s Kaluga Oblast

The oil refinery in Kaluga was last attacked on 15 March.
byMaria Tril
10/05/2024
1 minute read
Kaluga
A fire after the drone hit the oil refinery in Kaluga, Russia, on 10 May. Credit: Local Telegram channel
Drones attack oil refinery in Russia’s Kaluga Oblast

On the night of 10 May, some drones attacked the Pervyi Zavod JSC oil refinery in Kaluga, Russia, causing a fire.

Russian media, citing local residents and Astra, reported that several powerful explosions were heard in the Dzerzhinsky district of the Kaluga Oblast.

According to local residents, several UAV drones were flying, after which a fire broke out in the area of the oil refinery.

Pro-government propaganda Russian media confirmed that a fire broke out at the Pervyi Zavod JSC oil refinery in the Kaluga Oblast. Three diesel fuel tanks and one fuel oil tank were burning. No one was reportedly injured.

This oil refinery in the Kaluga Oblast had already been attacked by drones on the night of 15 March. A fire broke out at the plant, and equipment was damaged.

In addition, one drone was reportedly flying towards the Russian capital and was shot down in the Moscow Oblast, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Three more drones were allegedly destroyed in the Bryansk Oblast.

On 9 May, a drone hit Gazprom’s Salavatnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Salavat, Bashkortostan and oil refinery near Anapa in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts