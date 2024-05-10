Drones attack oil refinery in Russia’s Kaluga Oblast

On the night of 10 May, some drones attacked the Pervyi Zavod JSC oil refinery in Kaluga, Russia, causing a fire.

Russian media, citing local residents and Astra, reported that several powerful explosions were heard in the Dzerzhinsky district of the Kaluga Oblast.

According to local residents, several UAV drones were flying, after which a fire broke out in the area of the oil refinery.

Fire at Russia's "Pervyi Zavod JSC" oil refinery in Kaluga after an attack this morning The factory was last attacked on 15 March.

Pro-government propaganda Russian media confirmed that a fire broke out at the Pervyi Zavod JSC oil refinery in the Kaluga Oblast. Three diesel fuel tanks and one fuel oil tank were burning. No one was reportedly injured.

This oil refinery in the Kaluga Oblast had already been attacked by drones on the night of 15 March. A fire broke out at the plant, and equipment was damaged.

In addition, one drone was reportedly flying towards the Russian capital and was shot down in the Moscow Oblast, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Three more drones were allegedly destroyed in the Bryansk Oblast.

On 9 May, a drone hit Gazprom’s Salavatnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Salavat, Bashkortostan and oil refinery near Anapa in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

