Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

75-year-old woman becomes 9th victim of Russian strike in Kharkiv on 31 May

According to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, the city requires at least two batteries of Patriot missile defense systems.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
01/06/2024
1 minute read
75-year-old woman becomes 9th victim of Russian strike in Kharkiv on 31 May
Aftermath after Russian missile strike on Kharkiv, 31 May 2024. Photo: the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office
75-year-old woman becomes 9th victim of Russian strike in Kharkiv on 31 May

A 75-year-old woman became the 9th victim of a Russian missile strike on a 5-story apartment building in Kharkiv on the night of 31. 

“The body of the 9th victim was found between the destroyed building and a garage. It is likely that during the direct hit of the missile, the woman was thrown from her apartment onto the street and buried under the debris of the destroyed entrance,” the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported on Telegram.

Among the deceased were four women and four men, one of whom was 29-year-old Ivan Kharchenko, a footballer from the local FC Metalist 1925.

29-year-old footballer Ivan Kharchenko. Photo: FC Metalist-1925 via Facebook

Russian forces launched five guided S-300/S-400 missiles from the Russian Belgorod Oblast, targeting Kharkiv. As a result, a 5-story residential building suffered extensive damage. In addition to the nine fatalities, 26 people were injured. The rescue operation is over.

Kharkiv is located very close to the border with Russia. Due to this proximity and the lack of adequate air defense systems, Russia relentlessly shells the city daily. According to Ukrainian authorities, the city requires at least two batteries of Patriot missile defense systems to protect its citizens from such attacks.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts