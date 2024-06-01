75-year-old woman becomes 9th victim of Russian strike in Kharkiv on 31 May

A 75-year-old woman became the 9th victim of a Russian missile strike on a 5-story apartment building in Kharkiv on the night of 31.

“The body of the 9th victim was found between the destroyed building and a garage. It is likely that during the direct hit of the missile, the woman was thrown from her apartment onto the street and buried under the debris of the destroyed entrance,” the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported on Telegram.

The body of a 9th victim, a 75-year-old woman, was found in 🇺🇦 Kharkiv after a Russian strike on a 5-story residential building. She was thrown from her home and buried under debris. On May 31, Russian forces launched five S-300/S-400 missiles from Russian Belgorod Oblast. pic.twitter.com/qjqN3NEoEc — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 1, 2024

Among the deceased were four women and four men, one of whom was 29-year-old Ivan Kharchenko, a footballer from the local FC Metalist 1925.

Russian forces launched five guided S-300/S-400 missiles from the Russian Belgorod Oblast, targeting Kharkiv. As a result, a 5-story residential building suffered extensive damage. In addition to the nine fatalities, 26 people were injured. The rescue operation is over.

Kharkiv is located very close to the border with Russia. Due to this proximity and the lack of adequate air defense systems, Russia relentlessly shells the city daily. According to Ukrainian authorities, the city requires at least two batteries of Patriot missile defense systems to protect its citizens from such attacks.

