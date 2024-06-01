Russian massive attack damages Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in five oblasts 

Overnight, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk Oblasts, according to Ukraine’s Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko.

This attack is a part of Russia’s intensified campaign of destroying Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, particularly its energy grid, with Ukraine’s Energy Minister claiming in April that Russia damaged 80% of Ukraine’s thermal power plants and half of the hydroelectric ones.

In today’s attack, Russian forces used air-, sea-, and land-based missiles, as well as Iranian-made “Shahed” drones.

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 35 of 53 missiles and 46 of 47 drones.

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that they shot down 81 russian air targets in total, including:

– 30 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

– 4 Kalibr cruise missiles;

– 1 “Iskander-K” cruise missile;

– 46 drones of the “Shahed-131/136” type.

Due to the Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukrainians will face emergency and scheduled electricity shutdowns today, scheduled from 6 pm to 11 pm all over Ukraine, Ukraine’s national grid operator Ukrenergo reports.

“Today morning the Russians launched another strike on Ukrainian energy facilities. Since March it is already the sixth massive, complex, missile and drone attack against the civilian energy infrastructure,” Ukrenergo said.

Russian missiles were observed flying over Zakarpattia Oblast, which borders several of Ukraine’s western neighbors, including Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia. The missiles later changed their course to Lviv Oblast, according to Zakarpattia Oblast military administration.

In response to the Russian missile attack, the Operational Command of Poland’s Armed Forces activated Polish and allied aircraft.

In Vinnytsia Oblast, Governor Serhii Borzov stated that debris from a downed Russian Shahed-type drone caused a fire at a critical infrastructure facility. The burning area is 600 square meters. He reported no casualties.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces damaged one of the energy infrastructure facilities and more than 20 residential buildings and social institutions, Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov reports.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, apart from damaging the energy infrastructure, Russians also shelled the city of Nikopol. Four people were injured, including a 7-year-old girl. According to Serhiy Lysak, Governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the attack damaged a bus, a two-story building that was not in use, and a private house.

In Lviv Oblast, six Russian missiles hit three critical infrastructure facilities, damaging them. Four people were injured. Their condition is of medium severity, according to Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi.

Ukraine’s power grid is on the brink of collapse after losing 70% of its generation capacity due to Russian strikes since March 2024. This destruction has caused $12.5 billion in damages, with only $400 million in aid received so far. Efforts to restore power are hindered by shortages in equipment and air defense systems, crucial for protecting infrastructure against ongoing attacks

