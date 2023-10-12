Russia likely to resume missile attacks on critical infrastructure of Ukraine, says Gen Kyrylo Budanov 

In an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence warned that Russia replenished missiles supply for striking energy and oil infrastructure objects as well as military facilities ahead of a new heating season.

“They (the Russian army) have enough resources because lately a number of missile strikes was limited. The enemy has replenished a certain stock. It is not very significant, but it is sufficient to create real problems not only for our energy sector but also for the oil and gas industry, industrial enterprises, and military facilities,” said Gen Kyrylo Budanov.

He emphasized that Ukraine needs significantly more air defense systems to counter missile attacks than it already has.

At the same time, when asked whether blackouts could be expected in Moscow this winter, Budanov replied, “Temporary, perhaps. It’s a quite logical outcome when you take some wrong steps; sooner or later, it comes back to you.”

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the international community to stand strong against Russian agression and provide Ukraine with more air defense systems.

“We must win the winter battle against terror,” he said at Brussels NATO meetings.

On 11 October, Ukraine received a new military assistance from the US Department of Defense worth $200 million.

This aid package for Ukraine included additional air defense capabilities, anti-tank and anti-drone weapons, electronic warfare equipment, ammunition for HIMARS and artillery, and other equipment to help Ukraine counter Russia’s ongoing war of aggression.