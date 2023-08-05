Log Out

The Latest

Russia to likely resume strikes on critical infrastructure of Ukraine during winter – Air Force

byOlena Mukhina
05/08/2023
1 minute read
Kyiv blackout Ukraine
An evening on Kyiv’s Andriivskyi Uzviz during a blackout. Photo: Serhii Ristenko
Russia will likely resume its strikes on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine during the upcoming heating season, says Yurii Ihnat, the spokesperson of the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UkrInform.

However, due to the shortage of missiles, Russia will use presumably combat drones to target Ukraine’s power, gas, heat, and water supply facilities, he adds.

“Last year, Russia had a lot of long-range precise missiles in stock. They launched missiles such as Kalibr, Kh-101, and Kh-555 to attack critical infrastructure objects of the fuel and energy industry. In the fall and winter of 2022, it used most of its stock of missiles in attacks on Ukraine. Today, we should expect drone attacks instead of missile strikes because they don’t have as many missiles left as they had last year,” explains Ihnat.

In addition, the spokesperson says that Russia will use as many drones for attacks on Ukraine as their production capabilities and international procurement volumes permit. 

Ihnat also confirms that the missiles that Ukraine had previously transferred to Russia as payment for gas debt are now being used by the aggressor country for terrorist attacks.

“Missiles like the Kh-22 are now targeted back on us,” he says. 

