Russian reconnaissance and sabotage group shot brother, sister in Sumy Oblast

A Russian reconnaissance and sabotage group shot a brother and a sister from the Khotinska community in Sumy Oblast, the local government reported on 27 January.

The house of the killed Ukrainians is located in the village of Andriivka, which is in a 5-kilometer border zone with Russia, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

The head of Sumy Oblast, Volodymyr Artiukh, has repeatedly called on civilians in border communities to evacuate from the areas due to constant Russian shelling.

“This evacuation process has been ongoing for several months now. Ukraine has provided evacuation assistance at every stage. Russian terrorists continue to kill civilians. You will save your lives by evacuating dangerous areas,” Artiukh said.

Overnight and on the morning of 27 January, the Russian military fired upon the border areas and settlements of the Sumy Oblast three times.

The Russian forces attacked the Velykopysarivska community and the Bilopilska community in Sumy Oblast with AGS grenade launchers and mortals. In total, 61 explosions were recorded there.

