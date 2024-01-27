Russia hit Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast with Iskander-M missile

Russian forces hit civilian infrastructure in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, with an Iskander-M missile, Ukraine’s Air Forces reported on 27 January.

The missile was launched from Rostov Oblast, Russia.

The Russian morning attack on Sloviansk destroyed a ceramic workshop, according to city mayor Vadym Lyakh. There were no casualties.

According to Ukraine’s Air Forces, the Russian military attacked with four Shahed-136/131 attack drones overnight on 27 January. The drones were launched from southeast Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia.

Ukraine’s air defenses destroyed all four drones in the Kirovohrad Oblast. Reportedly, there were no casualties.

