Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Russia hit Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast with Iskander-M missile

The morning Russian attack by Iskander-M missile destroyed civilian infrastructure, according to the city mayor, Vadym Lyakh.
byMaria Tril
27/01/2024
1 minute read
Russian missile attack
Destroyed civilian infrustructure in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, due to russian attack on 27 January 2024. Credit: Suspilne Donbas.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Russian forces hit civilian infrastructure in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, with an Iskander-M missile, Ukraine’s Air Forces reported on 27 January.

The missile was launched from Rostov Oblast, Russia.

The Russian morning attack on Sloviansk destroyed a ceramic workshop, according to city mayor Vadym Lyakh. There were no casualties.

According to Ukraine’s Air Forces, the Russian military attacked with four Shahed-136/131 attack drones overnight on 27 January. The drones were launched from southeast Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia.

Ukraine’s air defenses destroyed all four drones in the Kirovohrad Oblast. Reportedly, there were no casualties.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts