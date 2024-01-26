Eng
Russian shelling kills woman, wound boy in eastern Ukraine

The Russian army shelled residential areas of two towns in the Donetsk Oblast.
bySerge Havrylets
26/01/2024
1 minute read
Donetsk Oblast
A house damaged by the Russian shelling on 26 January 2024. Credit: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.
The Russian army shelled two towns in the Donetsk Oblast (eastern Ukraine), killing a woman, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported.

Russia regularly shells residential areas of Ukrainian towns, increasing the number of civilian casualties every single day.

On the night of 26 January, the Russian army fired two S-300 missiles at Novohrodivka in the Donetsk Oblast, according to the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office. An 11-year-old boy who was sleeping in his room was wounded. His parents immediately went to the hospital, where the child was diagnosed with a cut wound to his leg. After providing the necessary assistance, doctors prescribed outpatient treatment.

Donetsk Oblast
The aftermath of the Russian shelling in the Donetsk Oblast.
Credit: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition, ten private households, two two-story residential buildings, a shop, three garages, and civilian cars were damaged in Novohrodivka, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

Furthermore, at around 1:00 pm today, the Russian army shelled the town of Krasnohorivka (Donetsk Oblast). A 60-year-old woman was killed near her home.

A pre-trial investigation into criminal proceedings over violations of the laws and customs of war has been initiated by the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

