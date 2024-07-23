Ukrainian military severely damage Russian ferry Slavyanin in Kavkaz port

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on 23 July that the Ukrainian Navy, in coordination with other Defense Forces units, damaged the Russian ferry Slavyanin in the port of Kavkaz.

The Port of Kavkaz is Russia’s fifth-largest port by cargo turnover and, given its connections to occupied Crimea, a key node for military logistics.

“The Russian forces’ ferry was significantly damaged in the port of Kavkaz,” the General Staff reported.

According to the report, Russian forces used this ferry to transport railway cars, vehicles, and containers for military purposes. The Ukrainian military reported that the Slavyanin was Russia’s third and last railway ferry in the region.

This operation significantly blows Russian logistics, potentially disrupting their supply lines and military transport capabilities.

In recent months, Ukraine has intensified its campaign against Russian fuel storage facilities crucial for military logistics in occupied areas and Russia. Additionally, since the beginning of this year, Ukraine has expanded its targeting to include Russian oil processing facilities.

Read also: