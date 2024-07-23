Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian military severely damage Russian ferry Slavyanin in Kavkaz port

Ukrainian forces have dealt a significant blow to Russian military logistics by damaging the last railway ferry in a key port.
byMaria Tril
23/07/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian military severely damage Russian ferry Slavyanin in Kavkaz port

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on 23 July that the Ukrainian Navy, in coordination with other Defense Forces units, damaged the Russian ferry Slavyanin in the port of Kavkaz.

The Port of Kavkaz is Russia’s fifth-largest port by cargo turnover and, given its connections to occupied Crimea, a key node for military logistics.

“The Russian forces’ ferry was significantly damaged in the port of Kavkaz,” the General Staff reported.

According to the report, Russian forces used this ferry to transport railway cars, vehicles, and containers for military purposes. The Ukrainian military reported that the Slavyanin was Russia’s third and last railway ferry in the region.

This operation significantly blows Russian logistics, potentially disrupting their supply lines and military transport capabilities.

In recent months, Ukraine has intensified its campaign against Russian fuel storage facilities crucial for military logistics in occupied areas and Russia. Additionally, since the beginning of this year, Ukraine has expanded its targeting to include Russian oil processing facilities.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!