Media: Two Russian Kerch strait ferries damaged in last night’s attack

Reports emerged of explosions rocking eastern Crimea overnight, with Russian occupation authorities halting traffic across the Kerch Bridge around 2:30 a.m. Local residents in Kerch reported hearing around 10 explosions over the city, with Telegram channels later claiming there were around some 20 blasts.

One of the videos published on social media shows launches of surface-to-air missiles:

So-called “advisor to the head of Crimea” Oleg Kryuchkov stated that two ferries – a rail ferry and a road ferry – were damaged overnight, as their superstructures were affected allegedly by debris from downed missiles, but there were no casualties among civilians or sailors. A source linked to Ukraine’s security and defense services was unable to confirm the ferry hits to Liga news outlet.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses allegedly destroyed eight ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles over the Sea of Azov and intercepted eight drones near Crimea’s coast. It also claimed shooting down two uncrewed surface vessels heading toward the Crimean peninsula in the Black Sea.

Russian Telegram channel Astra reported that four Russian KS-701 patrol boats and two ferries were damaged, while the pilot boat “Mechta” sank after being struck by missile debris, in the overnight attack on Crimea, with five people allegedly injured. The damaged ferries were “Conro Trader” and “Avangard” with one crew member injured on the former and four hurt including cadets on the latter which ran aground.

Earlier, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency HUR reported the destruction of two Russian KS-701 boats, using maritime drones, near Crimea’s western coast.

Ukrainian naval drones operated by intelligence forces struck and destroyed two Russian KS-701 Tunets patrol boats near occupied Crimea's Chornomorsk, HUR says.https://t.co/7O0HYqnYRh pic.twitter.com/ttf0WjgXhh — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 30, 2024

Read also: