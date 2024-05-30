Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Media: Two Russian Kerch strait ferries damaged in last night’s attack

Explosions rocked occupied eastern Crimea with reports of Russian ferries and boats damaged by missile debris after occupation authorities halted traffic across Kerch Bridge.
byYuri Zoria
30/05/2024
2 minute read
media two russian kerch strait ferries damaged last night's attack rail ferry conro trader archive rfe/rl cdb426db-6f4a-4165-bb19-b00d326ce806
Russian rail ferry Conro Trader. Archive photo: RFE/RL
Media: Two Russian Kerch strait ferries damaged in last night’s attack

Reports emerged of explosions rocking eastern Crimea overnight, with Russian occupation authorities halting traffic across the Kerch Bridge around 2:30 a.m. Local residents in Kerch reported hearing around 10 explosions over the city, with Telegram channels later claiming there were around some 20 blasts.

One of the videos published on social media shows launches of surface-to-air missiles:

So-called “advisor to the head of Crimea” Oleg Kryuchkov stated that two ferries – a rail ferry and a road ferry – were damaged overnight, as their superstructures were affected allegedly by debris from downed missiles, but there were no casualties among civilians or sailors. A source linked to Ukraine’s security and defense services was unable to confirm the ferry hits to Liga news outlet.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses allegedly destroyed eight ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles over the Sea of Azov and intercepted eight drones near Crimea’s coast. It also claimed shooting down two uncrewed surface vessels heading toward the Crimean peninsula in the Black Sea.

Russian Telegram channel Astra reported that four Russian KS-701 patrol boats and two ferries were damaged, while the pilot boat “Mechta” sank after being struck by missile debris, in the overnight attack on Crimea, with five people allegedly injured. The damaged ferries were “Conro Trader” and “Avangard” with one crew member injured on the former and four hurt including cadets on the latter which ran aground.

Earlier, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency HUR reported the destruction of two Russian KS-701 boats, using maritime drones, near Crimea’s western coast.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!