Russian occupiers destroy thousands of medical facilities in Ukraine since 2022

Since the start of the all-out war, the Russian army has damaged 1,642 medical facilities and 676 healthcare institutions in Ukraine. Overall, the invaders have completely destroyed 214 medical objects and 99 institutions, according to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy oblasts are among those regions that have been most affected by Russian strikes. In addition, the exact number of damaged facilities remains unknown because Ukrainian authorities have limited access to occupied territories.

Despite constant enemy shelling, active restoration of medical infrastructure continues in Ukraine. Over the past two years, 523 medical facilities have been fully rebuilt, and another 362 partially restored.

The most significant number of medical facilities have been renovated in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv oblasts.

Earlier, German Ambassador Martin Jaeger announced that Berlin allocated €4 million for Ukraine’s healthcare system. The funds will be used for medicine and medical supplies for “Ohmatdyt” Kyiv Children’s Hospital, other hospitals in different cities that have taken its patients, and frontline medical facilities.

On 8 July, Russia attacked the hospital with Kh-101 cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers based at Engels-2 airbase near Smolensk. Investigators found missile fragments at the hospital site bearing serial numbers matching this type of weapon.

