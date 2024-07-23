Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian occupiers destroy thousands of medical facilities in Ukraine since 2022

The Ministry of Health reports that 523 facilities have been fully restored, with significant progress reported in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.
byOlena Mukhina
23/07/2024
1 minute read
russian attack on children hospital in kyiv on 8 July
The aftermath of the Russian attack on children hospital in Kyiv on 8 July 2024. Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Konstantin and Vlada Liberov.
Russian occupiers destroy thousands of medical facilities in Ukraine since 2022

Since the start of the all-out war, the Russian army has damaged 1,642 medical facilities and 676 healthcare institutions in Ukraine. Overall, the invaders have completely destroyed 214 medical objects and 99 institutions, according to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy oblasts are among those regions that have been most affected by Russian strikes. In addition, the exact number of damaged facilities remains unknown because Ukrainian authorities have limited access to occupied territories.

Despite constant enemy shelling, active restoration of medical infrastructure continues in Ukraine. Over the past two years, 523 medical facilities have been fully rebuilt, and another 362 partially restored.

The most significant number of medical facilities have been renovated in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv oblasts.

Earlier, German Ambassador Martin Jaeger announced that Berlin allocated €4 million for Ukraine’s healthcare system. The funds will be used for medicine and medical supplies for “Ohmatdyt” Kyiv Children’s Hospital, other hospitals in different cities that have taken its patients, and frontline medical facilities. 

Germany allocates millions of euros for Kyiv children’s hospital hit by Russian missile attack

On 8 July, Russia attacked the hospital with Kh-101 cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers based at Engels-2 airbase near Smolensk. Investigators found missile fragments at the hospital site bearing serial numbers matching this type of weapon.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts